Dickens and Bolotniks win The Golden Contract

Jazza Dickens and Ricards Bolotniks are both celebrating after they produced superb performances to win the Golden Contract featherweight and light-heavyweight tournaments.

Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) defeated Ryan Walsh (26-3-2, 12 KOs) in the featherweight final, while Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) overcame Serge Michel (11-2, 8 KOs) in the light-heavyweight final.

Elsewhere on the card, there were wins for Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim, James McGivern and Fearghus Quinn. Free to use photos from the event can be found HERE (Credit MTK Global), and here’s everything you need to know from a superb event:

QUICK RESULTS:

JAZZA DICKENS bt LIAM WALSH UD10 (97-94, 98-93, 96-94) – Golden Contract featherweight final /

WBO European featherweight title

RICARDS BOLOTNIKS bt SERGE MICHEL TKO10 – Golden Contract light-heavyweight final / WBO

European light-heavyweight title

HARLEM EUBANK bt DANIEL EGBUNIKE PTS10 (97-94) – Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

ADAM AZIM bt Ed Harrison PTS6 (60-54) – Lightweight, 6 rounds

JAMES MCGIVERN bt Jordan Ellison PTS6 (60-53) – Lightweight, 6 rounds

FEARGHUS QUINN bt Scott James PTS6 (60-54) – Middleweight, 6 rounds

DETAILED RESULTS & QUOTES:

JAZZA DICKENS bt LIAM WALSH UD10 (97-94, 98-93, 96-94) – Golden Contract featherweight final / WBO European featherweight title

Jazza Dickens won the Golden Contract featherweight tournament and retained his WBO European featherweight title with an impressive victory over domestic rival Ryan Walsh.

Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) was in control for the majority of the fight, utilising his jab well and restricting Walsh (26-3-2, 12 KOs) to short bursts of success. Walsh’s superb heart and never say die attitude meant he kept coming forward, but in the end Dickens proved to be too good.

The three judges scored it 97-94, 98-93 and 96-94, meaning Dickens wins the tournament after previous victories over Leigh Wood and Carlos Ramos.

Dickens said: “I boxed many ways in this tournament with different styles, and I knew it was my chance to show what I can do.

“This was my moment on Sky Sports. I beat Leigh Wood and Ryan Walsh this year and now I want a world title. I’ll have my rewards when I get my world title.

“Sorry to those that couldn’t be there tonight. I need to thank my coaches George Vaughan and Derry Mathews for everything they have done for me.”

RICARDS BOLOTNIKS bt SERGE MICHEL TKO10 – Golden Contract light-heavyweight final / WBO European light-heavyweight title

Ricards Bolotniks won the Golden Contract light-heavyweight tournament after a fierce tenth round stoppage victory over Serge Michel.

The power of Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) was on display, with fans watching on TV treated to a great contest. Bolotniks earned a knockdown in round five, before continuing his onslaught in round 10, securing another knockdown.

Michel (11-2, 8 KOs) was able to get back up to his feet, but his corner threw in the towel before the action could resume, handing Bolotniks an impressive win.

Bolotniks said: “At Christmas I will now be drinking coke and eating potatoes! I did my job and I showed the tactics that my coach taught me. I am just so happy.

“I want Anthony Yarde next year. Maybe we will see each other. I am ready for 12 rounds, 15 rounds, or 20 rounds! Everything in this tournament was good. Thank you to everybody. I will go drink beer and eat pizza!”

HARLEM EUBANK bt DANIEL EGBUNIKE PTS10 (97-94) – Super-lightweight, 10 rounds

Harlem Eubank produced yet another dazzling display as he claimed a ten-round points win over fellow unbeaten fighter Daniel Egbunike.

Fresh off of his win over Martin McDonagh in September, Eubank (11-0, 3 KOs) was back in another dangerous test in Egbunike (6-1, 3 KOs), but he proved that he was more than good enough for the step up, showing top-level boxing ability to control the bout.

Eubank earned the win following a 97-94 scorecard from the referee, showing the rest of the super-lightweight division exactly what he is capable of.

Eubank said: “I’m happy. It was a controlled performance, and Danny is a dangerous guy, so I tried to keep it clean and work my boxing. I wanted it to be more on the outside, and I wanted to make him miss and pay. I thought that I handled the game plan fairly well..

“It’s just all about improving as a martial artist. My last two fights have been against young lions that will test you. I want to impress in my career and keep learning.”

ADAM AZIM bt Ed Harrison PTS6 (60-54) – Lightweight, 6 rounds

It was a professional debut to remember for amateur sensation Adam Azim (1-o) after he defeated Ed Harrison (2-5). Azim showed slick skills throughout all six rounds, with Harrison finding it tough to lay a glove on his opponent.

Azim cruised his way to a 60-54 points win, with very big things expected in the future of the talented 18-year-old lightweight star.

JAMES MCGIVERN bt Jordan Ellison PTS6 (60-53) – Lightweight, 6 rounds

Rising star James McGivern (2-0) impressed once again, knocking Jordan Ellison down on route to a one-sided points win. It looked like Ellison would be counted out when McGivern nailed his opponent with a powerful body shot in round two.

Ellison showed brilliant courage to get back to his feet, surviving the remaining rounds to go the distance, with Belfast’s McGivern being handed the 60-53 points win.

FEARGHUS QUINN bt Scott James PTS6 (60-54) – Middleweight, 6 rounds

Fearghus Quinn (2-0) performed extremely well against yet another dangerous opponent, as he came out on top with a points victory over Scott James (6-7-1).

After taking on former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman in his professional debut in August, Quinn was back in the ring against tough challenge James. The Irishman once again showed brilliant skills, securing a perfect 60-54 points win in the process.