DiBellla Entertainment contenders and prospects ready to shine this weekend

Four of the top fighters under the DiBella Entertainment banner see action this weekend while looking to close out their 2018 in style.





At Bowie State University in Bowie, MD, Demond “D’BestAtIt'” Nicholson (19-3-1, 18 KOs), of Laurel, MD, will make the first defense of his WBC-USNBC Super Middleweight Title in front of his hometown fans against Fernando “El Huracan” Castaneda (26-12, 17 KOs), of Aguascalientes, Mexico, in a 10-round clash.

The 25-year-old Nicholson captured the title in his last bout, stopping Isaac Rodrigues in the sixth round in Hanover, MD on August 18. The heavy-handed Castaneda has stopped both of his foes in 2018, Alberto Mercado in the first stanza on September 8, and Alberto Perez in the second round on September 22.

Also fighting at Bowie State University tonight, undefeated top female prospect Tiara Brown

(6-0, 4 KOs), of Bladensburg, MD, clashes with former world title challenger Dahiana Santana (36-10, 15 KOs), of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in an eight-round junior lightweight bout.





Fighting for the second straight time at Bowie State University, Brown will be facing the toughest opponent of her career. A police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., she is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Jasmine Clarkson on September 22, 2018.

Santana has fought a wealth of top talent in women’s boxing including Amanda Serrano, Eva Wahlstrom and Anahi Sanchez.

On the West Coast tonight, 2016 Heavyweight Olympian from Uzbekistan, the 6’7″ Bakhodir Jalolov (3-0, 3 KOs) seeks to end his year in style facing Toledo, Ohio’s Marquise Valentine (5-4, 2 KOs), in a scheduled four-round fight in La Puente, CA. The 24-year-old Jalolov will look to keep his perfect knockout record intact against Valentine, who has never been stopped. He returns to the ring following a fourth-round stoppage of Tyrell Wright on October 27, at Madison Square Garden.

On Friday night, heavyweight prospect Clayton Laurent Jr., a 2016 Olympian for the Virgin Islands, improved to (3-0, 2 KOs), applying pressure and landing combinations against Bayamon, Puerto Rico’s Kenny Cruz Carasquillo en route to a four-round decision victory in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. The stepson of boxing legend Julian “The Hawk” Jackson, Laurent will now celebrate Jackson’s recently announced induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame for the Class of 2019.