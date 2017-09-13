Dibella Will Stream This Friday’s Broadway Boxing Event On Fightnight Live

DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT will stream this Friday night’s September 15 installment of the acclaimed “Broadway Boxing” series on Facebook’s FightNight LIVE platform from Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Boxing fans can view all the action live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET by clicking HERE





Included among the commentators for the event are WBC International super bantamweight champion HEATHER “THE HEAT” HARDY along with COREY ERDMAN of SHOWTIME, VICE and Boxing Scene and former world-ranked light heavyweight “ICEMAN” JOHN SCULLY.

“I am thrilled to bring Broadway Boxing to such a wide-reaching social media platform as Facebook via FightNight LIVE,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “We are streaming the entire card for free and will have a terrific team of commentators calling the action, with SHOWTIME’s Corey Erdman, boxing/MMA star Heather Hardy, and Hartford, Connecticut’s former world title challenger John Scully. Viewers will be treated to a great lineup featuring New England heavyweight champion Alexis Santos facing Ireland’s Niall Kennedy in the main event, along with middleweight contender Ievgen Khytrov, popular female fighter Shelly Vincent, East Hartford’s Mykquan Williams and other local talent on the undercard.”

Broadway Boxing was launched in April 2004 as a monthly boxing series featuring local prospects and contenders. By August of 2008, Broadway Boxing had become a weekly series on SNY with a combination of premiere episodes and replays of past or “best of” shows that emanate from DBE’s vast library. Having debuted on HD Net and the MSG Network, Broadway Boxing has aired every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on SNY for the past nine years. During that time, the series has grown to produce some of the highest ratings for any program broadcast on SNY, outside of NY Mets games. World champions such as Vitali Klitschko, Gennady Golovkin, Jose Pedraza, Andre Berto, Paulie Malignaggi, Peter Quillin, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Yuriorkis Gamboa, DeMarcus Corley, Randall Bailey and Amanda Serrano have appeared on the series. The current broadcast team consists of Hall of Famer Steve Farhood and Brian Custer of SHOWTIME, as well as Brian Adams, the Director of the New York Daily News Golden Gloves tournament. Past broadcasters to call the fights include the late Nick Charles of SHOWTIME, WFAN’s Tony Paige, the NFL’s Bob Papa, Fox Sports’ Gus Johnson, Sam Rosen and Fran Charles.

World title fights and title eliminators that have aired on Broadway Boxing include:





Vitali Klitschko vs. Albert Sosnowski (WBC Heavyweight Championship)

Delvin Rodriguez vs. Isaac Hlatshwayo (IBF Welterweight Championship)

Paul Malignaggi vs. Vyacheslav Senchenko (WBA Junior Welterweight Championship)

Argenis Mendez vs. Juan Carlos Salgado (IBF Super Featherweight Championship)

Randall Bailey vs. Jackson Bonsu (IBF Welterweight Championship Eliminator)

Chris Henry vs. Hugo Garay (WBA Light Heavyweight Eliminator)

Edwin Rodriguez vs. Denis Grachev (Monte Carlo Million Dollar Super 4 Tournament)

Headlining the night in a 10-round heavyweight battle of local rivals, ALEXIS SANTOS (18-1, 15 KOs), of Lawrence, Massachusetts, clashes with Ireland’s NIALL KENNEDY (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Boston, Massachusetts.

Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc., middleweight contender IEVGEN “THE UKRAINIAN LION” KHYTROV (14-1, 12 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, battles upset-minded specialist DERRICK “SUPERMAN” FINDLEY (27-21-1, 18 KOs), of Gary, Indiana, over eight rounds in the co-main event.

New England fan favorite “MARVELOUS” MYKQUAN WILLIAMS (7-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, Connecticut, will return against battle-tested EVINCII DIXON, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, over six rounds.

In a special feature attraction women’s eight-round junior lightweight battle, SHELLY “SHELITO’S WAY” VINCENT (19-1, 1 KO) squares off against ANGEL “NONSTOP” GLADNEY (9-12-1, 6 KOs).

Junior middleweight prospect HURSHIDBEK NORMATOV (3-0, 1 KO), born in Uzbekistan now living in Brooklyn, New York, and managed by David McWater’s Split-T Management, will compete in a scheduled six-rounder.

Tickets for the event, promoted by DiBella Entertainment in association with Murphys Boxing and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $75 and $45, and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 7:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Additional information on the undercard will be announced shortly.