DIBELLA Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing event this Sat. will be streamed live on CBS Sports digital

has announced their upcoming BROADWAY BOXING event on Saturday, May 5 will be streamed live on DBE’s new home for streaming, LIVE.DBE1.COM, powered by the SportsLive OTT service as part of a partnership with CBS Sports Digital. Through the partnership, all Broadway Boxing events and a range of other live boxing content will be streamed globally at DBE1.com.





The entire 10-bout card originating from the Fox Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut is available across the world for $6.95. Fans can purchase the event immediately by visiting live.dbe1.com.

The show begins at 6 PM ET and is headlined by the highly anticipated United States debut of undefeated and world ranked junior welterweight “FEROCIOUS” GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR, (13-0-0, 7 KO’s) of Sydney, Australia battling JOSE “EL TIGRE” FORERO, (13-6-1, 11 KO’s) of San Francisco, Panama in a scheduled ten rounder.

“DBE’s vision is to bring world class Broadway Boxing events to fans around the world and that is why I am so excited to enter into this partnership with CBS Sports Digital and their SportsLive OTT service,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “The USA debut of a future world champion like George Kambosos is a major event and I expect it to resonate from America all the way back to Australia.”

World ranked #5 by the WBA and #11 by the WBO, the 24-year-old Kambosos is hitting the America shores following a ninth-round knockout of Krai Setthaphon on October 13, 2017 in his native Australia. He is training in Los Angeles under the guidance of a fellow Australian transplant: former heavyweight contender, Justin Fortune.





Also fighting for the first time in the United States, Forero is returning to action following a hotly contested 12-round decision loss to Ibrahim Class in Hangelsberg, Germany on July 1, 2017. The 20-bout veteran lost a razor thin majority decision to former super featherweight champion, Jezreel Corrales, in 2011.

The Kambosos vs. Forero bout will not begin before 9 PM ET in order to accommodate fans in Australia.

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports.