Dibella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing Event Streams Live Tonight For $4.95 From Foxwoods Resort Casino

Broadway Boxing, promoted by DiBella Entertainment (DBE), returns tonight and will be streamed live from the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT. Fans can catch all the action on DBE's new streaming home, LIVE.DBE1.COM, beginning at 6:40pm ET, for a cost of $4.95. Headlining the card will be hometown favorite and Foxwoods staple "Marvelous" Mykquan Williams (11-0, 7 KOs), of East Hartford, CT. The unbeaten super lightweight prospect faces Matt "The Mantis" Doherty (8-4-1, 4 KOs), of Salem, MA.





Tickets for the event are priced at $125, $75 and $45, and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 6:30 p.m., with the first fight scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Featured in an eight-round women’s featherweight match, Providence, RI fan favorite Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (22-1, 1 KO) battles hard-hitting Colombian Calista Silgado (16-9-3, 11 KOs), in a rematch of their memorable clash on October 28, 2017, won by Vincent over eight rounds. Vincent has won four straight since her only defeat in August 2016 via majority decision in a nationally televised battle to Heather Hardy in what The Ring Magazine hailed as the “Female Fight of the Year.” She was honored by the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame as their “Fighter of the Year” in 2016, becoming the first female recipient of the award. A win tonight for Vincent will lead to a very big announcement that will make boxing fans happy.

Popular fast-rising welterweight prospect Adrian Sosa (7-0, 5 KOs), of Lawrence, MA, will face upset-minded Darnell Pettis (3-9), of Toledo, OH, in a scheduled six-rounder. The 23-year-old Sosa is coming off his career best victory, a six-round decision against previously undefeated prospect Khiry Todd on May 5, at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Sosa was a 2014 New England Golden Gloves champion and turned pro in July 2016 following an 18-2 amateur career.





Brooklyn, NY’s Hurshidbek Normatov (6-0, 2 KOs) will square off in a six-round junior middleweight fight against fellow unbeaten prospect Alexis Gaytan (4-0, 2 KOs), of Mission, TX. A native of Uzbekistan, the 26-year-old Normatov is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by David McWater’s Split-T Management. He was an experienced amateur, having competed in 324 bouts and winning the 2014 European National championship.

Undefeated super middleweight contender Lennox “2 Sharpe” Allen (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will make his highly anticipated return to action after a three-year layoff in a scheduled six-rounder against Willis Lockett (16-23-6, 5 KOs), of Takoma Park, MD. Allen is a former WBC CABOFE, New York State and Guyanese champion.

Rounding out the card in a six-round junior welterweight bout, Bridgeport, CT native Oscar Bonilla (4-3-2) faces Seifullah Jihad Wise (3-4, 1 KO), of Philadelphia, PA. As an amateur, Bonilla won the New England Golden Gloves tournament, while compiling a 67-6 record.