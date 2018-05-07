DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing event from this past Saturday available for viewing

Boxing fans can still catch all the action from this past Saturday night’s BROADWAY BOXING event presented by DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT on its new streaming home, LIVE.DBE1.com. The 10-bout card, originating from the Fox Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, is available for purchase through this week for a cost of $6.95.





Among those posting big wins was world ranked lightweight “FEROCIOUS” GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR. (14-0, 8 KOs), of Sydney, Australia, in his United States debut with a stunning first-round knockout of Panama’s JOSE FORERO.

Additionally, popular super lightweight prospect “MARVELOUS” MYKQUAN WILLIAMS, of East Hartford, CT, improved to 11-0 (7 KOs), capturing the vacant WBC USNBC Silver Championship with a first-round stoppage of Puerto Rico’s ORLANDO FELIX.

Also in the win column on Saturday night were SHELLY “SHELITO’S WAY” VINCENT (22-1, 1 KO), ADRIAN SOSA (7-0, 5 KOs), of Lawrence, MA, and pro debuting 2016 Uzbekistan Olympic heavyweight BAKHODIR JALOLOV.

