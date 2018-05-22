DiBella Entertainment inks Tiara Brown

DiBella Entertainment has announced the signing of top female prospect Tiara Brown (4-0, 2 KOs), an undefeated junior lightweight from

Washington, D.C.

“I am so proud to have signed Tiara Brown,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “She is a terrific fighter and an even better person. Tiara is a fulltime Washington, D.C. police officer, a mentor to kids and teens, and a true role model. She is another example of the strong, empowered women boxers who deserve to have their platform.”

“I’m so honored to be working with Lou and his team,” said Brown. “He works from his heart, especially for his female fighters and I felt great being around him. He’s had a great amount of success with numerous female fighters and, given his track record, this is a perfect fit for me.”

A three-year veteran of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department working in the Sixth District, Brown has the full support of her fellow officers who regularly attend her fights.

“The police department and the Chief of Police, Peter Newsham, are big supporters of mine and I look forward to putting on another show for them on June 30,” said Brown. “I’m here to make an impact on my weight division and fight top contenders as soon as possible.”

Brown will return to action on Friday, June 30, in Washington, D.C. against Carla Torres in the main event at the Sphinx Club.

While competing as an amateur, Brown was a bronze medalist at the 2015 World Championships in Korea and a gold medalist at the 2012 World Championships in China.