Dibella Entertainment Signs Richard Commey

DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT has signed top rated lightweight contender RICHARD COMMEY (25-2, 22 KOs), of Accra, Ghana, to an exclusive promotional contract it was announced today by its President LOU DIBELLA and Commey’s manager MICHAEL AMOO-BEDIAKO.

Commey formally signed the deal while in New York for last Saturday’s Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia bout. He will remain in New York and train in Brooklyn under the tutelage of Andre Rozier and Gary Stark Sr.

Over the last year, Commey has been the recipient of two controversial decision losses. On September 9, 2016, the then-undefeated IBF mandatory challenger traveled to Reading, PA, to challenge also undefeated Robert Easter for the vacant IBF lightweight world title, losing a very close split decision by scores of 114-113, 112-115 and 113-114.





Three months later, Commey headed to Moscow, Russia, facing off against Denis Shafikov in an IBF lightweight world title eliminator. Although seeming to clearly win the majority of rounds, Commey would once again lose a split decision by scores of 116-112, 113-115 and 112-116.

Most recently, Commey fought in his native Accra, on March 11, 2017, winning a 12-round unanimous decision over Hedi Slimani to capture the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title.

Commey is ranked #4 by the World Boxing Council and #6 by the International Boxing Federation.

Said DiBella about the signing, “I think Richard Commey is one of the top lightweights in the world and I’m very excited to work with him and his management. Richard’s two losses were both by split decision and, in my opinion, he won the Shafikov fight.

“Richard will be training in the New York Area now and will have better sparring for his future fights. We feel that he can win a world championship and will pursue that path for him.”





DiBella has previously worked with Ghana-based world champions Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey.

Said the excited Commey, “It’s great to be back in the United States and I can’t wait to show everyone that I can be a world champion. I feel that I wasn’t treated fairly in my world title fight with Robert Easter and then with Denis Shafikov in the final eliminator in Russia.

“I want to thank Lou DiBella and DiBella Entertainment for showing faith and signing me. I also want to thank my manager Michael Amoo-Bediako for all the hard work he has done for me over the years and is still doing.”

Commey first turned heads in front of an American audience stopping Bahodir Mamadjonov in his US debut on May 22, 2015, in the eighth round in Las Vegas, NV.

Stated Bediako, “Lou and I have been talking since February prior to Richard’s fight in Ghana on March 11. After his victory, we ramped up the conversations and negotiations were very smooth to be honest. Lou and his team have been a pleasure to work with.”