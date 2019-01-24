DiBella Entertainment signs 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carlos Carrillo

DiBella Entertainment has announced the signing of 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carlos Carrillo to an exclusive promotional contract.





The 26-year-old Carrillo advanced to the second round at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. He was among Colombia’s most decorated amateurs, with over 400 bouts experience, and winning gold at the 2012 Colombian National Games, 2012 Pacific Cup Tournament, 2011 Colombian National Championships, 2010 Colombian Youth National Championships, and silver at the 2014 Central American & Caribbean Games. Carrillo comes from a boxing family and, at age nine, followed his father and older brother into the sport. His brother, Leonard Carrillo, is an active junior middleweight. Now living in Queens, NY, Carrillo is trained by Martin Gonzalez and Juan Carlos Gonzalez out of Brooklyn’s Gleason’s Gym and will compete in the light heavyweight division as a professional.

“The light heavyweight division just got a little more crowded,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Colombia’s Juan Carlos Carrillo was a spectacular amateur with a record of 388-23 and will have the tools and maturity to progress through the pro ranks at a quick pace. I am happy to work with his manager Felipe Gomez and look forward to providing Carrillo with the opportunities necessary for him to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion.”

“I’ve always dreamed fighting in the United States and I thank God for making my dream come true,” said Carrillo. “I want to thank Lou DiBella for signing me and giving me this opportunity and my manager Felipe Gomez for helping to make this happen. I am very grateful and happy with the direction that my career will be heading now that I am with one of the best promoters in boxing and have a good manager by my side.”





“I am extremely happy to be part of Carrillo’s team,” said Carrillo’s manager Felipe Gomez. “He is a fighter that had a huge amateur background and will be bringing that experience into the pro ranks. I have big plans for him and I will work relentlessly with Lou DiBella to help Carrillo become a World Champion.”

Details on Carrillo’s professional debut will be announced shortly.