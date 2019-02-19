Junior Fa vs. Newfel Ouatah on March 2

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed and long-running Broadway Boxing series hits the road to Columbus, Ohio, for a SPECIAL EDITION partnering with entertainment legend and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger to present a stacked heavyweight event at the Arnold Sports Festival in the Voinovich Center on Saturday, March 2. The event will be streamed live on LIVE.DBE1.com, as part of DBE’s partnership with CBS Sports Digital and Sportslive, starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.





The main event features WBO #8 rated heavyweight Junior Fa (16-0, 9 KOs), of Otahuhu, New Zealand, in the toughest bout of his career versus former French heavyweight champion Newfel Ouatah (16-2, 9 KOs).

Also featured on the show will be undefeated heavyweights George Arias (12-0, 7 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (10-0, 7 KOs) in separate bouts, as well as a slew of local talent, including Isaiah Steen (11-0, 9 KOs), Ardreal Holmes (8-0, 4 KOs), and Jamie Walker (9-1-1, 3 KOs).

“I’m thrilled to team up with the Arnold Sports Festival and Team Tory Promotions to present a special heavyweight edition of Broadway Boxing in Columbus, Ohio,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “New Zealand’s undefeated, world ranked contender Junior Fa clashes with former French heavyweight champion Newfel Ouatah in the main event. The stacked card will feature heavy-hitter Hemi Ahio, in his US debut, as well as rising prospects Stephan Shaw and George Arias. The exciting heavyweight action will stream live on CBS Sports Digital and Sportslive, and fans in attendance will also see local talent, including Isaiah Steen and Ardreal Holmes, on the undercard.”





Said Troy Speakman of Team Tory Promotions, “The Arnold Classic and Team Tory Promotions are excited to team up with DiBella Entertainment to bring the best in professional boxing to the biggest sports festival in the world.”

Tickets for the SPECIAL EDITION of Broadway Boxing start at $40 and may be purchased online HERE.

Celebrating its 31st year, the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival is the world’s largest multi-sport festival featuring 80 events from February 28 to March 3, 2019, in Columbus, OH, attracting an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans watching more than 22,000 athletes compete at various city venues. The festival features 16 Olympic events with the world’s most talented athletes from around the world competing. For more information, please visit their website at www.ArnoldSportsFestival.com.

The Voinovich Center is located on the grounds of the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:30 p.m. with the first bell at 7:15 p.m. More information on the four-day “Arnold Sports Festival” may be obtained HERE.

The 29-year-old Fa has previously fought three times in the United States, including two impressive nationally-televised victories against Fred Latham on November 10, 2017, a devastating first-round knockout, and a 10-round decision versus Craig Lewis on March 9, 2018, both of which aired on SHOWTIME. Returning to New Zealand, Fa won a 10-round decision versus Luis Pascual on June 22, 2018. Most recently, the former amateur standout knocked out Rogelio Omar Rossi in the first round on December 15, 2018.

A professional since 2009, the 33-year-old Oautah has experience at the top level, having battled former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas in 2017 and contender Erkan Teper in 2014. He returns to action following a third-round knockout of Tamaz Zadishvill on December 22, 2018, in Rhone, France.

Fighting out of The Bronx, NY, Dominican Republic native George Arias (12-0, 7 KOs) faces off against upset-minded Robert Simms (8-2, 3 KOs), of Saginaw, MI, in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout. The 27-year-old Arias heads back into battle after a stunning second-round knockout of Byron Polley on September 21, 2018, in Shawnee, OK. Riding a three-bout winning streak, Simms took home a decision victory against Marquis Valentine on September 14, 2018. Prior to that victory, Simms scored an upset decision versus Joe Cusamano on June 2, 2018, in Mashantucket, CT.

From the fighting city of St. Louis, MO, top heavyweight prospect Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (10-0, 7 KOs) will compete in an eight-round bout against Donovan Dennis (12-3, 10 KOs). The 26-year-old is coming off two stoppage victories in 2018. On February 7, 2018, he scored a sixth-round stoppage of Joel Caudle in New York City and followed that with a first-round knockout of Aaron Chavers on October 27, 2018, in New Orleans, LA.

Rounding out the heavyweights, Auckland, New Zealand native Hemi “The Heat” Ahio (12-0, 8 KOs), makes his US debut against battled-tested Ed Fountain (12-4, 5 KOs), of St. Louis, MO. A professional for four years, the 28-year-old has built a huge following with his all-action style in his native country and returns following a second-round knockout of Junior Iakopo on December 6, 2018.

Middleweight prospect Isaiah Steen (11-0, 9 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, will compete in his first eight-rounder against Chicago’s Chris Chatman (15-9-1, 5 KOs). The 22-year-old Steen returns to the ring following a fourth-round stoppage of Cameron Burroughs on July 28, 2018, in Louisville, KY.

Junior middleweight Ardreal Holmes (8-0, 4 KOs), of Flint, MI, clashes with Marcus Washington (4-1, 1KO), of Toledo, OH, in a six-round contest. With three victories in 2018, the 22-year-old Holmes is back in action after a six-round decision win versus Lucius Johnson on December 22, 2018, in Columbus, OH. A winner of his last four, Washington is coming off a four-round decision win against Angelo Snow on September 2, 2017.

Columbus, Ohio fan favorite Jamie Walker (9-1-1, 3 KOs) vies for the vacant WBA-NABA super welterweight title in a highly anticipated 10-round battle against Dan Karpency (8-2, 4 KOs), of Adah, PA. Walker is a former Ohio State 154lb. champion and his only loss came in a war against Skender Halili at last year’s Arnold Sports Festival. Karpency, a pro since 2013, comes from a boxing family and is the younger brother of former world title challenger Tommy Karpency.

Following Broadway Boxing, boxing fans tuned in via CBS Sportslive are encouraged to switch over to SHOWTIME® for a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader. In the main event, former world champion Erislandy Lara challenges unbeaten Argentinean Brian Castano for the WBA Super Welterweight title belt, while Luis “King Kong” Ortiz continues his march toward another world title shot, live from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY.