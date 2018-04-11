DiBella Entertainment inks George Kambosos Jr.

DiBella Entertainment has announced the signing of undefeated and world-rated lightweight “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. (13-0, 7 KOs), of Sydney, Australia, to an exclusive, multi-year promotional contract.





Kambosos will make his DBE and U.S. debut on May 5, 2018, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut as part of DBE’s Broadway Boxing series. Tickets priced at $125, $75 and $45 are available online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-200-2882. Internet streaming details will be announced in the coming days, including details about how to watch the event live in Australia. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 5:30 pm with the first bell at 6:00 pm.

Kambosos, 24, is ranked #5 by the WBA and #11 by the WBO and is coming off the most impressive performance of his five-year professional career. On October 13, 2017, Kambosos stopped Krai Setthaphon in the ninth round in Victoria, Australia, earning the WBA Oceania Lightweight Title.

“It is a pleasure for me to sign and join American powerhouse promotional company, DiBella Entertainment at this exciting stage of my career,” said Kambosos. “I’m looking forward to making my long-awaited American debut and moving in the right direction of becoming a world champion under the guidance of Lou DiBella and his team at DiBella Entertainment.

“I’d like to thank Lou for this opportunity to join such a successful American boxing promotional company, my U.S. advisor Peter Kahn for the hard work behind the scenes with this contract and my father and manager, Jim Kambosos, for securing these opportunities. American boxing, welcome Ferocious Kambosos!”





Kambosos recently relocated to Los Angeles to train under the guidance of a fellow Australian transplant: former heavyweight contender, Justin Fortune. Now, he is less than four weeks away from his first professional bout on American soil.

“I have been a fan of George Kambosos from afar for a long time; he is a genuine talent,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “George is not only one of the most talented prospects in boxing, but he possesses the charisma and the character to become a star. I will continue to heavily promote George in Australia, but I have no doubt of his ability to conquer the United States and inevitably become a force the world over.”

Kambosos has achieved a lot in a short time as a professional. However, his upbringing was not as easy. Kambosos was bullied at a young age and has worked extensively in Australia, speaking to pre-teens and teenagers in the hope of helping others.

“Not only is George a tremendous, world class fighter in the ring but the strength of his character speaks volumes in wanting give back to his community,” said DiBella. “Bullying is a worldwide epidemic and George is admirably committed to sharing his childhood stories to help others.”





Kambosos is managed by his father, Jim Kambosos. Peter Kahn serves as his advisor.

“As the manager and father of George Kambosos Jr., it is a great pleasure and an exciting future ahead for George to be now signed to a very reputable and successful promotional company, DiBella Entertainment,” said Jim Kambosos. “At Team Ferocious, we all strive for success and securing a successful contractual agreement with DiBella Entertainment is the first step toward George achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a lightweight world champion.

“I would like to thank Lou DiBella for this opportunity as well as Alex Dombroff from DiBella Entertainment for making us feel comfortable in our negotiations. I would like to also thank Peter Kahn for his hard work and as our advisor to Team Ferocious and Justin Fortune for his training and conditioning George and having him in great condition and fight ready.”

“This process started in July of 2017 after my most recent trip to Australia and has finally materialized into a long-term promotional agreement. I have no doubt that DiBella Entertainment will guide George the rest of the way to a world title,” said Kahn. “DiBella Entertainment’s track record speaks for itself including their current stable of fighters being some of the most dominant in the sport right now in addition to their up-and-coming prospects. George and DiBella Entertainment are a good fit and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for Team Kambosos.”

Kambosos’ DBE debut will be the last bout of the Broadway Boxing event to ensure that Kambosos does not enter the ring earlier than 11 AM local time on May 6 in Sydney, Australia.

Social Media

Twitter: @GeorgeKambosos

Facebook: @GeorgeFerociousKambososJr

Instagram: @GeorgeKambososJr