DiBella Entertainment has massive weekend planned

On a particularly busy weekend for professional boxing, DiBella Entertainment and its fighters will play a prominent role. DBE will be promoting bouts on six different events, spanning five states, two continents, and featuring a world championship bout, two female regional championship bouts, several world-rated contenders, top prospects, and an Olympian making his professional debut.





“DiBella Entertainment has one of the deepest and most talented rosters in professional boxing and I am proud to have so much talent on display in one weekend,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “In this environment, it can be challenging to keep world class fighters active and it takes hustle and creativity. This weekend reflects our commitment to constantly pursue platforms for our fighters and to showcase their skills to the world.”

The action kicks off this Friday night, May 17, as DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series returns to the famed Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, with an outstanding 10-bout card streamed internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS (8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT).

Headlining the Broadway Boxing card is a 10-round junior welterweight clash for the vacant WBC-USNBC title between undefeated fan favorite “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (14-0, 7 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, and Ricky Edwards (12-2, 3 KOs), of Paterson, NJ. The fight marks the 11th time that the highly popular 21-year-old Williams, managed by Jackie Kallen, has fought at the venue with Edwards being the toughest adversary of his three years as a professional.





Among those featured on the card in separate bouts are former long-reigning cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck (41-5-1, 28 KOs), of Berlin, Germany, world ranked junior lightweight Toka Kahn Clary (25-2, 17 KOs), of Providence, RI, rising heavyweight star George Arias (13-0, 7 KOs), of The Bronx, NY, top junior welterweight prospects Adrian Sosa (10-0, 8 KOs), of Lawrence, Mass., and featherweight prospect Irvin Gonzalez (12-0, 9 KOs), of Worcester, Mass., who is only one fight removed from a decisive victory against former unbeaten contender Carlos Ramos on SHOWTIME’s ShoBox series.

Full details on Friday’s Broadway Boxing event can be found be visiting DBE1.com or fightpass.ufc.tv.

On Saturday night, May 18, in Glasgow, Scotland, IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs), of Amursk, Russia, will defend his title over 12 rounds against mandatory challenger Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) in the World Boxing Super Series Semi-Finals streamed in the United States on DAZN (1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT).

The winner of the fight between the Freddie Roach-trained Baranchyk and Taylor will face DiBella Entertainment’s Regis “Rougarou” Prograis, the WBA and WBC Diamond Super Lightweight World Champion, in the finals of the WBSS later this year in a bout to determine supremacy in the 140-pound division.

In the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, undefeated contender Tiara Brown (7-0, 5 KOs) battles Angel Gladney in a 10-round super featherweight contest for the NABO women’s championship. The bout can be viewed on FIGHT NIGHT LIVE powered by Everlast HERE with the first bell from the Entertainment and Sports Arena at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT. Brown was recently named the Washington D.C. Police Officer of the Year and was hailed by the Steve Harvey Show as a “Real Life Superhero,” for both her talents as a boxer and service to her community.

The main event on FIGHT NIGHT LIVE from Washington, D.C. features the return of WBO #6-rated middleweight contender Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (24-1-1, 11 KOs). Fox, a native of Washington D.C., will begin his campaign as a super middleweight versus well-known veteran Nick Brinson (19-4-2, 9 KOs). Fox is aiming for his second consecutive win following the lone loss of his career versus current WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.

Across the country on Saturday night in Hawaiians Garden, CA, just outside of Los Angeles, world ranked contender Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (8-0, 3 KOs), of San Francisco, CA, faces Erin Toughill (7-4-1), of Huntington Beach, CA, in an eight-round contest for the vacant NABF Middleweight Title at the Gardens Casino. The bout can be viewed HERE with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET.

In Dearborn, MI, one of the newest members of the DiBella Entertainment stable, IBF #13-rated junior welterweight Sonny Boy Fredrickson (20-1, 13 KOs), of Toledo, OH, returns to the ring in a 10-round bout against Ghana’s Joseph “Mandingo” Laryea (25-10, 19 KOs). On the same show, top junior middleweight prospect Ardreal Holmes (8-0, 4 KOs), of Flint, MI, will clash with tough, battle-tested veteran and hometown favorite Lanardo Tyner (35-15-2, 22 KOs), of Detroit, MI in a six-round bout.

On Saturday night in Miami, hard-punching 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carlos Carrillo, who accumulated a stellar 388-23 amateur record, makes his long-awaited professional debut versus Yendirs Valdez.