Dibella Entertainment Fighters Compete In Seven World Title Fights Over Next Two Weekends

Over the eight-day stretch beginning on October 20 and ending October 27, eight DiBella Entertainment (DBE) boxers will participate in seven different world title clashes. The bouts will feature belts from all four major sanctioning organizations (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO) and will take place across three different events and be telecast on two different networks.





The championship clashes begin this Saturday, October 20, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, when DBE’s Tevin “The American Idol” Farmer (26-4-1, 5 KOs) defends his IBF junior lightweight championship versus #6-rated James Tennyson (22-2, 18 KOs).

Farmer vs. Tennyson will serve as a showcase bout on the DAZN telecast featuring Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa for the WBO middleweight championship.

In the DAZN co-feature in Boston, DBE’s Cindy Serrano (27-5-3, 10 KOs) will try to wrangle the unified WBA and IBF lightweight championships from Katie Taylor (10-0, 5 KOs). Serrano, the former WBO featherweight champion, is moving up two weight classes for this bout.

Both Farmer vs. Tennyson and Taylor vs. Serrano are being co-promoted with Matchroom Boxing USA.





“Both Tevin Farmer and Cindy Serrano are examples of the power of perseverance,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “They suffered a combined nine losses before winning their first world championship. Now, they can leave the TD Garden with a combined three world titles on Saturday night.”

One week later, on October 27, DiBella Entertainment will promote five different world championship bouts over two shows.

Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs), co-promoted by DBE and Fight Promotions Inc., will get his long awaited crack at the IBF middleweight title when he takes on former champion Danny Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) for the vacant championship in the main event of HBO World Championship Boxing, from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The HBO televised co-feature will showcase DBE’s Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans (20-1, 14 KOs) challenging Alberto Machado (20-0, 16 KOs) for the WBA junior lightweight championship. The Machado vs. Evans bout will be co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.





In the opening bout on HBO, Heather “The Heat” Hardy (21-0, 4 KOs) and Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (23-1, 1 KO), both fighting under the DBE banner, will square off in a rematch of the 2016 Ring Magazine Women’s Fight of the Year (which Hardy won by Majority Decision). This time, the stakes will be even higher with the vacant WBO featherweight championship on the line.

Thirteen hundred miles away from MSG, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the UNO Lakefront Arena, the DiBella Entertainment stable will look to take a stranglehold on the junior welterweight division in the first round of Season 2 of the World Boxing Super Series, which will be streamed on DAZN.

Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (22-0, 19 KOs), the #1 rated junior welterweight in the world by Ring Magazine and ESPN.com, will defend the WBC Diamond Championship versus former lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs).

In the co-feature from New Orleans, Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs), co-promoted by Fight Promotions Inc., vies for the vacant IBF junior welterweight championship versus fellow unbeaten contender Anthony Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs).

“October 27 will be one of the banner days in the 18-year history of DiBella Entertainment,” said DiBella. “Every championship bout on US television that night will feature at least one DBE fighter. From New York to New Orleans, the strength and championship ability of DBE’s stable will be on display.”