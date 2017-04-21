Dibella Entertainment Continues Partnership With Ny Golden Gloves

For the fourth consecutive year, DiBella Entertainment (DBE) has secured the broadcast rights for the New York Daily News Golden Gloves finals. This year, the NY Golden Gloves, which is one of the preeminent amateur tournaments in the world and a New York institution, celebrates its 90th anniversary. The finals take place tonight at New York City’s Manhattan Center and on Saturday at the Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn.





Since 1927, local boxers in New York have competed for the chance to win a Daily News Golden Gloves championship. The tournament was a launching pad for world champions such as Emile Griffith, Jose Torres, Floyd Patterson, Riddick Bowe, Mark Breland, Zab Judah and Daniel Jacobs. Thus far, 42 Golden Gloves medalists have gone on to win professional world championships.

The broadcast of the finals will be shown on SNY, as well as Comcast affiliations, as part of DBE’s popular Broadway Boxing series, which has become the home for many former New York Golden Glovers. DBE is thrilled to again give boxing fans the chance to see the next generation of up-and-coming New York stars.

Stay tuned for an announcement on when the finals will air.