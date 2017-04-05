Dib-Evans showdown; 2016 US Olympian Conwell pro debut tops Buffalo Run fight card April 21

World-ranked junior lightweight Billel “Babyface” Dib and former WBC Youth titlist Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans will square off in an important ten round bout Friday, April 21 at the Buffalo Run Casino In Miami, OK.

Promoted by Holden Productions and DiBella Entertainment, the card also features the highly-anticipated pro debut of 2016 US Olympian Charles Conwell. Tickets are on sale now at the Buffalo Run Box Office





Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Dib has an outstanding 21-1 record with 10 victories by knockout. Currently ranked #7 by the WBO and #13 by the WBA, Dib impressed in his debut at the Buffalo Run Casino last December, outpointing Colombian contender Carlos Padilla over eight rounds. A victory on the 21st will move him closer to fighting for a world title.

Living and fighting out of Cleveland, OH, Evans is 18-1 with 14 KO’s. He has eight first round knockouts and captured the WBC Youth title via fifth round KO of Ruslan Berchuk in his native Russia. Defeating the highly-regarded Dib would put Evans in the picture at 130 pounds.

Middleweight Charles Conwell fights for the first time as a pro against an opponent to be named in the four round co-feature. The 19-year-old represented the United States in Rio at the 2016 US Olympics and is now a member of Holden Productions’ “Four State Franchise” team. Named Ohio’s Amateur Athlete of the Year for his remarkable 2016, Conwell has a fan-friendly style that is expected to quickly make him a crowd favorite.

“We are pleased not only for Charles Conwell’s pro debut but also to have a quality main event between two very good fighters,” said Tony Holden. “Charles is already generating buzz locally and the fans are eager to see him in action.”

Kenzie Witt-Morrison of Tulsa, OK looks to avenge a prior draw against Oklahoma City native Aaron Chavers, 7-2-1 (3 KO’s), in six round heavyweight rematch. The son of late heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison and half brother of fellow “Four State Franchise” member Trey Lippe-Morrison, Witt-Morrison is 10-0-2 and has 9 victories by knockout.

Undefeated welterweight Jarrett “The Legacy” Rouse of Bartlesville, OK will face an opponent to be named. Representing the “Four State Franchise,” Rouse is a multi-sport standout, compiling a 10-0-1 record with 4 KO’s in the ring along with a 3-0 professional record as a mixed martial artist. In December 2016, he scored a career best victory by outpointing once-beaten Shadi Shawareb.

Dillon “White Lightning” Cook was also scheduled to appear but had to withdraw due to an elbow injury.

Opponents and additional bouts will be announced shortly.