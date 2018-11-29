DIAZ WARNS HRGOVIĆ NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE PEREA





Pedro Diaz has warned Filip Hrgović (6-0, 5 KOs) not to underestimate his opponent Ytalo Perea (11-3-2, 7 KOs) ahead of their WBC International Heavyweight title clash on December 8 at the KC Dražen Petrović in Zagreb.

Hrgović has set up camp in Miami for a second time following his impressive knockout win over Amir Mansour in September, and will once again be counting on Diaz’s skills and experience to deliver him a winning performance.

Diaz, who has enjoyed significant success as a coach in both the amateur and professional ranks, says he is pleased with their preparations and how their relationship is developing, but admits: “it takes time to shape a diamond.”

“Filip is a pure athlete. He is always in shape and will be well prepared for December 8,” said Diaz. “I will not go into specifics about our preparations, but what I can say is he will be ready to deliver another great performance.

“It is our second training camp together. We’re working on building and improving the coach-athlete relationship. He is a very talented fighter, and we are progressing every day, but it takes time to shape a diamond.

“Perea is a good opponent for Filip. He has the power, the amateur background and a good boxing knowledge. It is important that Filip does not underestimate him. I believe he is yet to show his true potential as a professional, and I know he will be keen to showcase his capabilities in Zagreb.”

When asked what Hrgović’s key to victory will be, the renowned Cuban coach refuses to give too much away, simply starting: “Patience, intelligence and following our game plan, but that’s all I’m willing to say!”

The WBC International Heavyweight Championship contest between Filip Hrgović and Ytalo Perea will top an action-packed fight card at the KC Dražen Petrović in Zagreb on December 8.

Tickets start from 150 KN and are available online via www.eventim.hr. All the action will be broadcast live and exclusive on RTL in Croatia.