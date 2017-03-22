Diaz Gallardo Confident, Ready To Dethrone Mothmora

Argentinian challenger Diego Diaz Gallardo, 20-5-1 (11), has gone through a hard training-camp, and insists that he is fully ready and capable of dethroning World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Middleweight Champion Michel Mothmora on Friday March 31 in Martinique, the French insular region in the Caribbean Sea.

The fight will take place at the Hall des Sports, a venue connected to the Stade Louis Achille in Fort-de-France, home of the Good Luck football club, but the prospect of fighting in front of a large partisan crowd is not bothering the man from Santa Fe in the slightest:





“This is what every boxer wants, to become world champion. I was Argentinian champion, and my dream of becoming world champion has kept me going and pushed me to train extremely hard for this fight”, says Gallardo. “It is an opportunity that I cant, and wont, let pass me by.”

Michel Mothmora, 29-24 (10), won the WBF world title last May, when he beat Brazilian John Anderson Carvalho by unanimous decision. Fighting in Martinique, where he has his roots, for the first time, this will be the inaugural title-defense for the 36-year-old Frenchman with the massively deceiving record.

Gallardo has been put through the paces by respected trainer Hugo Luero, himself a former Argentinian and South American champion with over one-hundred professional bouts, and the teacher is full of praise for his student, confident that he can do the job at hand.

“Diego has done very well so far in training. This is a fantastic chance for him, something that doesn’t come along very often, and beating Mothmora to become WBF world champion will not only be a big thing for him and me, but also for the entire province where he lives.”

“We know that Diego is going to face a good champion, a tall guy with a lot of experience, but we have a plan how to beat him, and I believe Diego has the tools to win. He has done everything right in our preparations, so now its just a matter of executing in the ring.”