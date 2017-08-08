Diamond to be honored at Raging Babe Brunch on September 16th

On September 16th, on the morning of boxing’s next mega-fight, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, boxing’s “Raging Babes” will gather at Mandalay Bay to celebrate and honor WBC Cares Chair and Journalist Jill Diamond at the Raging Babe Brunch, dubbed “Shine Bright.” Diamond joins an exclusive group of women who have received the award – a group that includes promoters, journalists and executives who blazed the trail for other women in the boxing industry.

A WBC/NABF Official and Supervisor, Diamond has devoted her life to boxing, a passion that was ignited by her father-in-law, Clyde “The Texas Tornado” Chastain, and cultivated over years of service and volunteerism. Diamond is the International Chair of WBC Cares, a program that assists impoverished children in 165 countries around the world. She is also the Director of World Champions for Hope, an organization that encourages professional athletes to mentor young talent, and awards scholarships. Earlier this year, the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame honored Diamond with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Diamond has championed women in boxing since she first walked into a boxing gym in 2005. She originally joined the gym to raise her spirts after her husband’s passing, but it quickly became clear she’s found her calling in elevating women in and outside the ring, in a sport long-dominated by men. After realizing she rarely heard of female boxers competing, Diamond reached out to then WBC President, Jose Suliaman, asking why there were no female boxing champions. Diamond was surprised to receive an invitation from Suliaman to that year’s WBC Convention in Spain, and was even more surprised to learn, on her arrival, that she was named in the Convention program as a member of the Women’s Championship Committee. In that same year, WBC’s profile began to elevate, and it sanctioned the very first Women’s Championship bout. Other sanctioning bodies followed suit. It was just the beginning of what’s been more than a 20 year tenure in the sport for Diamond.





“It’s a terrific honor,” said Diamond of being slated to receive the Raging Babe Luminary Award. “It’s also a real giggle, because events like this one show how far women in boxing have come. When I began working in boxing in 2005, there weren’t many women in the business. In any industry, when the pie is so small, people fight for crumbs. The fact that events like this exist, and that women are now supporting and opening doors for each other, shows how much women’s roles in boxing have evolved.” Diamond continued, “To be honored by other women means the world to me. It warms my heart.”

“It’s such an honor that Jill agreed to be honored at this year’s brunch,” said Raging Babe founder Michelle Rosado. “She has dedicated her life to boxing, and specifically furthering the interests of women in boxing, and has devoted herself to service of others. She truly thrives on her passion, and all of boxing is better for it. She sets such a great example for women and men entering the business. I’m very excited to honor her on September 16th.”

Proceeds from the brunch, which will be held at Mandalay Bay’s Border Grill, will benefit the Prichard Colon Foundation, which helps cover the exorbitant medical and insurance costs for the young fighter who suffered a brain injury in 2015. For those interested in donating directly to the Prichard Colon Foundation, donations may be deposited in Scotia Bank account directed to Fundación Puerto Rico Unido por Prichard Colon, account number 92100011708.

The Raging Babe Brunch is a labor of love for Rosado, and relies solely on the support of donations and sponsor contributions. Thank you Golden Boy Promotions, Champs Boxing Club, John Francis Agency, WAR TAPE, World Champions for Hope, Boxing Insider, Big Berns Boxing Promotions, Porter Hy-Performance Center and Red Beach Advisors for making this event possible.