Devon Alexander vs. Ivan Redkach this Saturday, June 1 on FS1

Today, FOX Sports announces WBC World Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and Emmy Award-winning host Chris Myers to call FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: DEVON ALEXANDER VS. IVAN REDKACH on Saturday, June 1 (8:00 PM ET) live from Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, Calif. In addition, Jordan Hardy reports and interviews fighters, while Ray Flores serves as host on the FS2 PRELIMS and is the FS1 ring announcer. Marcos Villegas works as unofficial scorer. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez is joined by Jessi Losada to call the fights in Spanish.





The action begins with the FS2 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS live at 6:00 PM ET on FS2 and streamed on the FOX Sports app, as Ray Flores calls the fights with Porter and Mancini. Undefeated featherweight contender Jhack Tepora (22-0, 17 KOs) squares off against Jose Luis Gallegos (16-6, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. Plus, former world champion Marlon Tapales (32-2, 15 KOs) fights Roberto Castaneda (23-11-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

The PBC FIGHT NIGHT main card continues at 8:00 PM ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app as former two-division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-5-1, 14 KOs) takes on exciting welterweight Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach (22-4-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round main event. The show also features a 10-round clash of middleweight contenders as Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. (27-2, 14 KOs) faces Willie “El Mongoose” Monroe Jr. (23-3, 6 KOs) in the co-main event. The action begins with unbeaten heavyweight Onoriode Ehwarieme (17-0, 16 KOs) battling Rodney Hernandez (12-7-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round attraction.

Following the fights, Myers, Mancini and Porter recap the evening on the 30-minute FS1 PBC POSTFIGHT SHOW at 10:00 PM ET, while reporter Hardy interviews winners.





The squared circle heads to Las Vegas next for FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO live on FOX and FOX Deportes on Sunday, June 23 (8:00 PM ET), headlined by WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in a highly anticipated rematch.

Leading up to the fights, PBC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on the FOX PBC social pages. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #PBConFOX fights Saturday.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.