Devon Alexander faces Ivan Redkach on 6/1 in San Jacinto, CA

Former two-division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” will face exciting welterweight Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach in the 10-round main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, June 1 from Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California.





The telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also feature a 10-round clash of middleweight contenders as Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. faces Willie “El Mongoose” Monroe Jr. in the co-main event. The action begins with unbeaten heavyweight Onoriode Ehwarieme in a 10-round clash against Rodney Hernandez.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, go on sale next week and can be purchased at the Soboba Box and Soboba.com.

“Devon Alexander could easily be 2-0 in his last two fights and has shown that he’s back to the form that made him a two-division world champion,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Working for the first time with the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in his corner, Alexander is poised for another championship run at welterweight. He’s going to have his hands full with all-action Ivan Redkach, who is hungry to prove that he’s grown into a welterweight contender in his own right. Combined with a 50-50 middleweight showdown between Hugo Centeno Jr. and Willie Monroe Jr., plus heavyweight knockout artist Onoriode Ehwarieme, this is shaping up to be a dramatic night on FS1 and FOX Deportes and live at Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto.”

“We’re looking forward to hosting this exciting championship match, this will be the first event of its kind in our all new event center,” said Jason Cozart, Assistant General Manager of Soboba Casino Resort. “We look forward to hosting many more bouts in the future.”

Alexander (27-5-1, 14 KOs) returned to the spotlight in February 2018, after a period of inactivity in which he sought treatment for an addiction to painkillers, and delivered in two exciting contests on FOX. After fighting to an action-packed draw against Victor Ortiz, he dropped Andre Berto in their August matchup before losing a narrow split-decision. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Alexander will train with the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in Pensacola, Florida for the first time for this fight. He has defeated the likes of Marcos Maidana, Lucas Matthysse and Jesus Soto Karass throughout an accomplished career where he won titles at 140 and 147-pounds.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring on June 1 on FS1 and FOX Deportes and bring a great fight to the fans at Soboba Casino Resort,” said Alexander. “As most people know, I’ve switched trainers to Roy Jones. Jr. Roy has accomplished everything in this sport and he’s teaching me to have fun again. He’s also helping me balance both my physical and mental game. I’m just excited to enter the ring with him in my corner and to fight my way back into world title contention.”

Originally from Ukraine, but now training in Los Angeles, Redkach (22-4-1, 17 KOs) has won back-to-back fights heading into June 1, defeating Brian Jones last June and Tyrone Harris in February. The 33-year-old is a training camp teammate of featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz and put together those recent victories after losing contests to John Molina Jr. and Argenis Mendez on FS1. The December 2017 battle against Molina saw both men hit the canvas in a firefight that garnered Fight of the Year recognition.

“This fight is very important to me and I appreciate the opportunity to compete against a fighter like Devon Alexander,” said Redkach. “I am always in the gym and ready to fight, but I am also preparing mentally for the challenge ahead and to be at my very best. Devon Alexander is a good fighter with a name people know, but after my performance on June 1, they will know me too.”

Representing his hometown of Oxnard, California, Centeno (27-2, 14 KOs) bounced back from a loss to Jermall Charlo in 2018 to defeat Oscar Cortes in February. The 28-year-old previously scored a highlight-reel knockout of Immanuwel Aleem on FS1 in August 2017 and won his first 24 pro fights.

The 31-year-old Willie Monroe, Jr. (23-3, 6 KOs) has shown the skills to compete at the elite level, having faced top middleweights Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders throughout his career. The 32-year-old from Rochester, NY holds victories over Gabriel Rosado, Brian Vera and Brandon Adams and has won back-to-back fights heading into June 1.

Representing his home of Sapele, Nigeria, Ehwarieme (17-0, 16 KOs) was a 2008 Olympian who is unbeaten since turning pro in 2010. The 31-year-old has a 16-fight knockout streak heading into his U.S. debut, as he continues to seek a path to becoming the first Nigerian heavyweight champion since Samuel Peter. He will be opposed by San Jose, California’s Hernandez (12-7-2, 3 KOs), who defeated Nick Jones and then unbeaten LaRon Mitchell in 2018. The 30-year-old has battled heavyweight standouts Adam Kownacki, Michael Hunter and Efe Ajagba in a career dating back to 2011.