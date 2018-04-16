Devin Haney vs. Mason Menard to Fight for USBA/IBF Lightweight Title on ShoBox

When undefeated lightweight sensation, Devin “The Dream” Haney (18-0, 12 KOs), makes his ShoBox: The New Generation debut on Friday, May 11, 2018, against Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs), the vacant USBA/IBF lightweight title will be on the line. The 10-round main event bout will air live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.





Haney, who fights out of Las Vegas, NV, is looking to become the youngest boxer to possess a world championship belt, and acquiring the vacant USBA/IBF title would get him one step closer to eventually fighting for the IBF World Championship.

“Capturing the USBA lightweight title against a tough opponent like Mason Menard, who has 35 fights under his belt, will certainly inch me closer to fighting for the IBF championship crown,” said Devin Haney, who captured the WBC Youth title in his 14th pro fight. “This fight against Menard is very important to me and my brand. I want to show the world that I’m the next big star in boxing. A dominating win against Menard on SHOWTIME will give the fans a taste of what I’m all about.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions, Devin Haney Promotions & Hard Hitting Promotions, are priced at $125 for VIP, $75 for ringside and $50 for general admission and are available at the 2300 Arena Box office or online at www.HardHittingPromotions.com.