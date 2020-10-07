Devin Haney training for Gamboa fight on November 7th

Undefeated WBC Lightweight champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) is back in camp for his fight on November 7th against 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18KOs). The 12-round fight being promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing is scheduled to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN.

“Today was the first day of hard sparring,” said Devin Haney after finishing sparring for the day. “I am glad to be back in the ring after my shoulder injury, and I am glad to be doing what I love, competing at the highest level of the sport of boxing. Injuries are a part of the sport, but it still doesn’t make working through them any less difficult. I feel better now than before my injury.”

Haney, a world champion at the age of 21-years-old, is looking to show why his name has been mentioned amongst the best of the division, such as Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and many others.

“It takes a lot to come back from an injury and still have the same belief in yourself,” said Haney reflectively. “The hurdles are mental and they’re not always apparent, they lurk beneath the surface and appear in training when you don’t expect them. I faced them and conquered them, and now am a better fighter for it.”

Haney will defend his belt against a formidable foe in his second world title defense when he steps in the ring with Gamboa, a former two-time world champion.

“People will say this fight is easy, but it is not, Gamboa is a former world champion, who has nothing to lose and the shot of a lifetime,” concluded Haney. “I have to be in the best shape of my life and put on a vintage Devin Haney performance to let my fans know that I never left. I’m on a quest to be the best fighter in boxing.”