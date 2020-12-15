Devin Haney targeting Teofimo Lopez

Email WhatsApp 26 Shares

He is known by many as “The Dream,” Devin Haney joins the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The WBC Lightweight Champ takes on critics and tells us what separates him from all the top fighters in his division.

He also takes us into the future and breaks down his next three likely opponents, including the man with all the belts. It’s an interview boxing fans will want to see.

HANEY ON WHAT SEPARATES HIM FROM ALL THE TOP FIGHTERS AT LIGHTWEIGHT

“My skill set, my work ethic, my skill set is just different from those guys, and in my fights, it has shown. I dominate my opponents; I make them look inexperienced. I pitch shutouts so badly that people criticize my opponents because I don’t lose rounds, I don’t lose any seconds of the fight.”

HANEY ON HIS NEXT OPPONENTS

“My next will be Teofimo Lopez because that would be for all the belts, of course, and I would want to be the undisputed champion of the lightweight division, and then I would say, Gervonta Davis.”

HANEY SAYS HE’S SPECIAL COMPARED TO TEOFIMO LOPEZ, RYAN GARICA, AND TANK DAVIS

“The boxer, the guy with the better skill set, always last longer. You can go back to the Sugar Ray days, Ali days, whatever days you want to go to. The boxer always finishes last, and at the end of it, I’m going to be on top.”

HANEY ON HIS CRITICS WHO SAY HE’S BORING AND HAS NO PUNCHING POWER

“At the end of the day, when I get in the ring with these guys, we shall see. If I don’t have the punching power, why aren’t these guys quick to get in the ring with me? Did I get a belt?

It’s the most money they’ll make up to date in their career, so if they really feel like I was such an easy fight, why aren’t these guys so quick to beat me, to stop me from running my mouth, to get me out of there. They’re not, in reality, the proof is in the pudding.”

HANEY SAYS A FIGHT WITH TEOFIMO LOPEZ MORE REALISTIC THAN RYAN GARICA OR TANK DAVIS

“I think Teofimo Lopez does want to fight me; I think Teofimo actually, really wants to fight me. Maybe he doesn’t really like me or whatever the case may be, but I think he really does want to fight me. Ryan Garcia not so much…Tank, No!”

DEVIN HANEY’S MESSAGE TO TANK, TEOFIMO & RYAN GARCIA

“If I’ve fought so many easy guys and I was so easy, come get me, if you really feel like that. If you really feel like that, then you would come to get me, beat me, and take my belt and get the easy money and then walk off with an easy night if that’s how you really feel.

If I were so easy, these guys would be begging for me, and they’re not!”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Devin Haney.

Below you will find the entire interview with Haney, which is Now Available on YouTube (Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer) and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, etc.).



