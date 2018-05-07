Devin Haney ready for Mason Menard on Friday

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports delivers a behind-the-scenes look into the life and training camp of blue-chip prospect Devin Haney as he prepares for the toughest test of his career against Mason Menard in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation this Friday, May 11, live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.





The undefeated Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) makes his ShoBox debut against the seasoned Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a four-fight telecast featuring a number of ShoBox veterans.

The young and flashy Haney turned professional at the age of 16 in Mexico. He has earned a reputation as a boxing prodigy, having sparred with Sean Porter, Jessie Vargas and Floyd Mayweather, who he aspires to emulate both in and out of the ring.

“Coming up in the area with Floyd, you see all the cars, all the jewelry, all the money he has,” Haney said. “That’s what I’m working for.

“I’ve been calling out all the big games names in my weight class. A lot of them have been turning me down.”





In the co-feature, super bantamweights Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) and Glenn Dezurn (9-1-1, 6 KOs) both return to ShoBox for the third time. In an eight-round featured attraction, former national champion Alvin Varmall Jr. (15-0-1, 12 KOs) takes on Charles Foster (15-0, 8 KOs) in a matchup of undefeated light heavyweight prospects.

In the eight-round opening bout, undefeated super bantamweight Arnold Khegai (11-0-1, 8 KOs) will take on skilled veteran Adam Lopez (16-2-2, 8 KOs). It will be the record seventh appearance for Lopez on ShoBox.