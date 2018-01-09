Deshawn Chase vs. Marquis Moore on Jan.26

Jake Smith Baltimore Boxing will host their first show of 2018 when they present the “Super Brawl of Boxing” Friday, January 26 at Michael’s Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie, MD.

Tickets from $40 are available by going to Baltimoreboxing.com/events or calling 410-375-9175. Doors open at 6:30 and the first fight is scheduled for 8:30.





Baltimore Boxing is also pleased to announce that 5-time world champion and the subject of the movie “Bleed for This” Vinny Paz will be on hand to meet fans. Paz is a regular at Baltimore Boxing cards and local fight fans have adopted him as if he were one of their own.

This Olympic style boxing card is headlined by a title unification between Maryland State Middleweight champ Deshawn “Soulsnatcher” Chase of Baltimore Boxing and East Coast belt holder Marquis Moore of Salisbury’s Main Street Boxing Gym. Chase is one of Baltimore’s better amateurs and a regular at Michael’s Eighth while Moore is a well-schooled boxer that believes both titles will be his come the 26th.

This excellent evening of boxing also feature the debut of former NFL player Leon Joe. A standout linebacker at the University of Maryland, Joe was listed by Street & Smith as an All American Honorable mention in 2003. The next year, the Chicago Bears drafted Joe in the 4th round and he played in Super Bowl XLI. He later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions before playing two years in the Canadian Football League.

Baltimore Boxing’s ‘Super Brawl of Boxing” also serves as a fundraiser for Tina Frost. On October 1, Frost was shot in the head during the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Her right eye was removed and spent time in a rehab facility. Originally from Baltimore, the 28-year-old Frost was working as a CPA for Ernst & Young in San Diego but is back in Maryland with her family. While Frost’s made great progress, she has a long way to and a mound of medical bills that will only continue to grow.

To assist the Frost family, Baltimore Boxing will have a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Those unable to make it are encouraged to donate at https://www.gofundme.com/mary-watson-moreland.

“What happened to Tina is incredibly said,” said Jake Smith. “She was professionally successful and had everything going for her in life. It is a true tragedy what happened to her and all of the other shooting victims in Las Vegas. Baltimore Boxing’s fans have done a great job of getting behind the causes we support and we hope everybody is able to come out on the 26th to help raise money for the Frost family.”





