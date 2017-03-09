Des Newton tops BCB Promotions’ latest Plymouth show

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, again tops BCB Promotions’ latest Plymouth show as he defends his newly acquired British Challenge Title.

‘The Destroyer’ defeated Jamie Quinn over eight grueling rounds last month to claim his first professional belt and defends it against Gloucester’s Andy ‘Hurricane’ Harris at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May.





Mayhem is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Fellow Plymouth lightweight, Darren Townley, is once again in action as he looks to challenge for area honours in 2017. ‘The Terminator’ returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Matt Seawright last time out.

Plymouth super middleweight Cristian Hoskin-Gomez will challenge for an International title whilst Launceston duo – welterweight, Wes Smith , and bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson make a welcome Guildhall return alongside Cornwall cruiserweight, Marcus Kelly, who recorded a debut victory at the venue in July 2016.

Debutants Louis Aitken and Jordan Platt complete the card. Former Great Britian kick-boxer Aitken will campaign at lightweight whilst former Launceston ABC star Platt turns over at welterweight.

Plymouth welterweight, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Bellingham, misses out this time due to injury but will be fully recovered for BCB’s July show at the Guildhall.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Heavy Artillery

Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Joshua Burke clash for the British Challenge Cruiserweight Title on BCB Promotions’ latest Birmingham promotion next month.

Singh and Burke top ‘Heavy Artillery’ at The Venue, Icknield Port Road, Edgbaston on Friday, 28th April.

Singh has made a solid start to his professional career, picking up a hat-trick of wins against foreign opposition. Burke has an even record of two win and two defeats going into this eight-round contest.

“It’s got the makings of a god fight,” Promoter Errol Johnson told bcb-promotions.com. “Dilly is coming off a good win over Lithuiania’s Imantas Davidaitis last weekend whereas Josh is a tricky and dangerous opponent.

“Their styles are well suited. It’s a fight I’m looking forward to.”

Birmingham trio Luke Heron (middleweight), Ikram Hussain (middleweight) and Ijaz Ahmed (bantamweight) also feature.

Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole, and debutants Birmingham cruiserweight Aaron Murphy and Tividale welterweight Ryan Davies complete the card.

Tickets are £35 or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling: 07772 503 432.