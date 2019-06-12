Derrieck Cuevas vs. Jesus Alberto Beltran on July 12

Boxing returns to its hotbed in South Florida on Friday, July 12, as Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory in association with All Star Boxing proudly present “Championship Fight Series,” a night of world-class boxing in Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood with featured bouts televised live on the most popular boxing series on Hispanic television Boxeo Telemundo (11:35 p.m. EST).





The night’s 10-round main event will feature a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown, as welterweight Derrieck Cuevas of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico (21-0-1, 14 KOs) will defend his WBA Fedelatin Welterweight Championship against his toughest challenge to date in Mexican warrior, Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran of Los Mochis (17-2-2, 10 KOs).

Tickets for “Championship Fight Series” are on sale now and cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

A hard-punching prospect on the rise, 24-year-old Cuevas was last seen in May scoring a wide unanimous decision over well-respected Ghanaian veteran Albert Mensah at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.





“I’m prepared to defend my title,” said Cuevas. “This is my first time headlining on a national stage, and I want to show all my fans that I’m worthy of a world title opportunity after this fight.”

Jesus Alberto Beltran, 30, hails from a boxing family. He is the older brother of super featherweight contender and former world-title challenger Miguel “Barreterito” Beltran Jr.

“I want to thank All Star Boxing for giving me the opportunity to come to the U.S. and showcase my talent,” said Beltran. “I will be victorious come July 12. I look forward to fighting on the Telemundo network for years to come.”

“This will be another great show at this fantastic venue,” said Henry Rivalta, Director of Boxing Operations for The Heavyweight Factory. “Derrieck Cuevas is becoming a player at 147 lbs. and that means taking on tough opponents like Beltran from Mexico. The winner of this fight will almost certainly gain a world ranking and be closing in on a title shot. It’s going to be a terrific match-up between two fighters with their futures on the line.”

Six more exciting bouts are being scheduled. On fight night, the Hard Rock Event Center doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.