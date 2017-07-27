Derrick Webster faces Lamar Harris on 8/5

Super Middleweight contender Derrick Webster will take on Lamar Harris in the main event on Saturday night, August 5th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by Mid Downing Promotions and Square Ring Promotions.

Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey has a record of 23-1 with 12 knockouts.





The 35 year-old is an eight year-professional, and is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Webster won his first 19 bouts, which was highlighted by a first round stoppage over Obodai Sai (23-1). Since suffering his only professional blemish, which was a unanimous decision defeat to Arif Magomedov on ShoBox: The New Generation, Webster has rebounded nicely with wins over Thomas Awimbono (25-5) to win the USBO Super Middleweight title, and his last outing when he stopped Frankie Filippone (22-5-1) in seven rounds on May 13th in Atlantic City, New Jersey to win the World Boxing Foundation International Super Middleweight title.

Harris of St. Louis, Missouri has a record of 9-13-4 with five knockouts.

The 32 year-old is a 12-year professional who has a win over previously undefeated Earl Walker (7-0) and a draw with undefeated Aaron Quintana (4-0).





Harris has been in the ring with 13 undefeated opponents which includes fights with former world champion Shawn Porter, former world title challenger Matt Korobov as well as perennial contender J’Leon Love.

Harris has dropped two in a row, with the last being an 8th round stoppage defeat to Dennis Morris on April 29th in Madison, Wisconsin.

In the eight-round co-feature, come-backing cruiserweight Prince Badi Ajamu (27-3-1, 15 KO’s) of Camden, NJ will take on Edgar Perez (7-21, 3 Kos) of Chicago.

Also on the bill will be former United States Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-8, 9 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ will fight Nick Valliere (5-2, 2 KO’s) of Forked River, New Jersey in a six-round super welterweight bout.

In a ten round-bout:

World-Ranked Heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei (16-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas via China, and is ranked number-13 by the WBO will take on Nick Guivas (13-7-2, 9 KO’s) of Topeka, Kansas.

also in six-round bouts:

Mike Hilton (6-0, 6 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on veteran Willis Lockett (14-20-6, 5 KO’s) of Takoma Park, Maryland in a cruiserweight bout.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Camden, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Shaddy Gamhour (1-0, 1 KO) of Pensacola, Florida will battle Jessie Singletary (0-2) of Washington, DC in a middleweight bout.

Lamont McLaughlin (0-1) of Philadelphia battles Tahlik Taylor (1-7) of Freeport, NY in a super middleweight affair.

Dion Richardson (3-1, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight against Felip Nazario (0-7) of Bronx, NY in a lightweight bout.

THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT THE FLAGSHIP HOTEL (60 NORTH MAINE AVENUE IN ATLANTIC CITY) AT 3 PM ET

Tickets are priced at $125, $100, $75 & $50 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-815-1181