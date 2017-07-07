Derrick Webster Headlines on Saturday, August 5th

-Super Middleweight contender, Derrick “Take It To The Bank”Webster will headline a great night of boxing on Saturday, August 5th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The show is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions & Square Ring Promotions.

Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey has a record of 23-1 with 12 knockouts.





The 35 year-old is an eight year-professional, and is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Webster won his first 19 bouts, which was highlighted by a first round stoppage over Obodai Sai (23-1). Since suffering his only professional blemish, which was a unanimous decision defeat to Arif Magomedov on ShoBox: The New Generation, Webster has rebounded nicely with wins over Thomas Awimbono (25-5) to win the USBO Super Middleweight title, and his last outing when he stopped Frankie Filippone (22-5-1) in seven rounds on May 13th in Bristol, Pennsylvania to win the World Boxing Foundation International Super Middleweight title.

Webster’s opponent will be named shortly.

Returning in the six-round co-feature will be cruiserweight Prince Badi Ajamu (27-3-1, 15 KO’s) of Camden, NJ





Seeing in action in six-round bouts will be welterweight Lisa Garland (15-7, 8 KO’s) of York, SC taking on Angel Gladney (9-12-1, 6 KO’s ) of Newberry, SC & former U.S. Olympian Terrence Cauthen (38-8, 9 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ in a middleweight bout.

Appearing in four-rounds bouts will be, middleweight Shaddy Gamhour (1-0, 1 KO) of Pensacola, FL; ; cruiserweight Mike Hilton (6-0, 6 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ; featherweight Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Camden, NJ; super featherweight Dan Murray (1-1) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ & super lightweight Dion Richardson (2-1, 2 KO’s) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ.

Tickets are priced at $125, $100, $75 & $50 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-815-1181

For more information and Media Credentials, Contact: