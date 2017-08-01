Derrick Webster looking for big fight; targeting George Groves

Super Middleweight contender Derrick Webster is looking to fight the elite of the division, but he first first must get by Lamar Harris in a scheduled eight-round bout that will headline a big night of boxing at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The show is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions and Square Ring Promotions.

Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey has a record of 23-1 with 12 knockouts.





Webster has been on a roll, and now he looks to continue his momentum against Harris.

“I really don’t know much about him. I just know that he knows that he is fighting me. I don’t know him, but I am sure he knows who I am,” said Webster.

Webster attributes his most recent success to a more active schedule as this will be his 3rd fight of this year and 5th fight in the last 14 months.

“The more that I fight, the more consistent that I am. When I had other people in charge of my career, I was fighting less frequent. Maybe fighting every six or seven months. Now I have been more active and that goes hand in hand with my performances. I was getting in the ring to trying shake off ring-rust and now I am going in there not worrying about that.”





Webster is not overlooking Harris, but He is looking to close of 2017 fighting higher level of opponents, and in 2018 looking for a big title shot.

“My target is WBA champion George Groves. I never wanted to face Harris. I wanted to fight guys with better records and for many reasons including opponents pricing themselves out, but guys won’t fight me. I do appreciate that Harris stepped up for the challenge so I respect him for that. Hopefully I can fight someone like Mike Tiberi next for a major regional title, then have my eye towards a world title in 2018.”

In the eight-round co-feature, come-backing cruiserweight Prince Badi Ajamu (27-3-1, 15 KO’s) of Camden, NJ will take on Edgar Perez (7-21, 3 Kos) of Chicago.

Also on the bill will be former United States Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-8, 9 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ will fight Nick Valliere (5-2, 2 KO’s) of Forked River, New Jersey in a six-round super welterweight bout.

In a ten round-bout:

World-Ranked Heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei (16-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas via China, and is ranked number-13 by the WBO will take on Nick Guivas (13-7-2, 9 KO’s) of Topeka, Kansas.

also in six-round bouts:

Mike Hilton (6-0, 6 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on veteran Willis Lockett (14-20-6, 5 KO’s) of Takoma Park, Maryland in a cruiserweight bout.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Camden, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Shaddy Gamhour (1-0, 1 KO) of Pensacola, Florida will battle Jessie Singletary (0-2) of Washington, DC in a middleweight bout.

Lamont McLaughlin (0-1) of Philadelphia battles Tahlik Taylor (1-7) of Freeport, NY in a super middleweight affair.

Dion Richardson (3-1, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight against Felip Nazario (0-7) of Bronx, NY in a lightweight bout.

THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT THE FLAGSHIP HOTEL (60 NORTH MAINE AVENUE IN ATLANTIC CITY) AT 5 PM ET

Tickets are priced at $125, $100, $75 & $50 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-815-1181