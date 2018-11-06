Derrick “Take It to The Bank” Webster inks with Greg Cohen Promotions

Greg Cohen Promotions proudly announces the signing of once-beaten super middleweight Derrick “Take It to The Bank” Webster.





Glassboro, New Jersey’s Webster (28-1, 14 KOs) stands an enormous 6’ 4”, with fast and powerful hands. The naturally athletic southpaw only had 40 amateur fights and didn’t even start boxing until age 24 but picked up the sport very quickly.

Unlike most world-class fighters, Webster is a successful home-remodeling and construction business owner. He also played power forward for two seasons for the University of Maryland basketball while earning a bachelor’s degree in Juvenile Criminal Justice.

“It feels amazing,” said Webster of the signing. “I feel like I belong on this level. I have a different story from the people I’m around. They’ve been fighting since they were kids. I didn’t pick up gloves until I was 24. For me to be here, with people who have been fighting all their lives… I’ve already reached a level a lot of guys never reach.”

Webster says trusting the wrong people made for a tough road earlier in his career, but he’s ready for a run at a world championship now that he has father figure/trainer Denny Brown and the experienced promoter Cohen on his side.

“From early on, people have been promising this and promising that. I’m past that point. I deal with that earlier in my career. I don’t have the patience to be playing around anymore. Greg says we’re fighting December 1 and then we will come back and fight again early next year. I expect to break into the world ratings and take my shot at a world championship.”

Webster is unique in that he’s not financially dependent on boxing. All of his sacrifice and work is done because he wants to.

“A lot of guys fight because they need it for their identity. I am successful in business already. I have built myself up as a brand. I have businesses that are doing well. Boxing just adds to my life. I still act. I do modelling. I don’t have to worry about money in boxing.”

Cohen says he’ll act quickly with Webster to get him into position for a world championship challenge.





“Derrick is a unique talent who is overdue for a big fight. With almost no previous experience, he has worked his way to a 28-1 record with solid wins over several reliable veterans. At the top of his potential, he can be a super middleweight version of (former welterweight champion) Paul Williams. He’s a smart and naturally talented fighter with excellent potential to become a force at 168 lbs.”