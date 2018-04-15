Derieuw WBF World Champ, Tilliot & Madani Wins Eurasia Titles

Championship fights in three French cities on Saturday night, April 14, set the scene for another busy night of action for the World Boxing Federation (WBF). A World Champion was crowned in Henin-Beaumont, while Dieppe and Rumilly saw local heroes take home Eurasia titles.





In the headliner of a show promoted by Boxing Club Heninois at the Espace Francois Mitterand in Henin-Beaumont, Oshin Derieuw won the vacant WBF Womens World Light Welterweight title with a land-slide unanimous decision over Lina Tejada from the Dominican Republic.

Tejada was always in the fight and dangerous with heavy left hooks and hard right hands, but Derieuw out-worked her in almost every round. Both boxers had good body-movement and quick feet, so very few hard shots landed from either.

The out-put from Derieuw made the difference, and judges Christian Roesen and Hugues Hellebaut saw her winning by a 100-90 shut-out. Judge Mohamed Hireche had it slightly closer at 99-91. Referee was Christophe Hembert.

Oshin Derieuw improved her professional record to 8-0 (4), and becomes the first boxer in history to win WBF International, WBF Intercontinental and WBF World titles in three consecutive outings. Lina Tejada sees her record dip to 11-5 (9).





In Dieppe, at the Maison des Sports, Romain Tilliot firmly resurrected his up-and-down career by winning the vacant WBF Eurasia Super Middleweight title in a back-and-forth battle against Serbian hope Novak Radulovic.

They took turns in gaining the momentum of the fight, and it always looked as if both could eventually take over and win. As they entered the tenth and final round both appeared to be very tired from giving and taking, but Tilliot managed to find the strength to finish conclusively.

With just over a minute left of the fight he landed flush on the chin of Radulovic, scoring a heavy knock-down. Clearly hurt, the Serbian beat the count of referee Bertrand Chagnoux, but when Tilliot landed a one-two on his guard right after, Radulovic went down again and the fight was halted. Time of stoppage was 2:15.

Five years into his professional career, and with many fights boxing out of the “opponents corner”, Romain Tilliot (30) is finally a champion and takes his ledger to a misleading 10-10 (2). 22-year-old Novak Radulovic is now 7-2-1 (3). Promoter: Ring Olympique Dieppois.





At the Salle L´Albanais in Rumilly it looked as if an upset was on the cards early on, as Georgian Giorgi Gogebashvili came out fast in round one and caught Mehdi Madani off guard in their fight for the vacant WBF Eurasia Middleweight title. Gogebashvili landed some hard shots, while the local man did next to nothing.

However, Madani weathered the storm and quickly took over in round two. Gogebashvili had two points deducted in the third for holding and head-butting, and suffered two knock-downs in round five from a hook to the liver and a vicious uppercut.

In round six it was all over, as a battered Gogebashvili, far behind on the cards, went to the centre of the ring and informed referee Smail Alitouche he had had enough, consequently making Madani the winner by technical knockout.

Winning his first professional title, the new WBF Eurasia Middleweight Champion goes to 15-8-1 (1), while Gogebashvili travels back to his home-town of Gori at 12-8-2 (8). The fight was the main event of a show promoted by Gerard Teysseron.