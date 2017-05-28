Derieuw Dominates Montanari, Secures WBF International Title

Undefeated Oshin Derieuw put on a master-class on Saturday night at the Salle Marcel Dufour in Louvroil, France, beating compatriot Marion Montanari to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens International Light Welterweight title.

Headlining a show promoted by the Boxing Club de Louvroil, 30-year-old Derieuw was always one step ahead of the brave and gutsy Montanari (32), and put on a near flawless performance on her way to winning her first professional title in dominant fashion.

Derieuw boxed well from a distance, and was the stronger fighter when the action moved to the inside. She fired off well-placed combinations to body and head, and hurt Montanari on several occasions with her uppercut. It was quite the domination at times, but Montanari took everything that came her way.





After ten one-sided rounds, judge Arno Pokrandt from Germany scored the fight a landslide 100-90, while French judges Smail Alitouche and Christophe Hembert had it slightly closer at 99-91 and 98-92. Referee in charge was Bertrand Chagnoux, also from France.

The new WBF International Champion improved her record to 6-0 (3), and put herself in line to possibly challenging WBF World Champion Myriam Dellal in another intriguing all-French match-up. Montanari drops to 2-3 (0), a deceiving statistic as she has boxed unbeaten opponents in four of her five outings.

www.worldboxingfederation.net