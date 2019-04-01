Derek Silveira vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. on April 12

Former New England welterweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira has a new opponent for his April 12th main event fight for the vacant N.E. welterweight title on a stacked “Riot at The Rim” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GSP), at The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire.





Silveira (15-2, 8 KOs), fighting out of Salem, MA, will now take on 19-year-old Mexican knockout specialist Roberto “Viejo” Valenzuela, Jr, (14-0, 13 KOs), who has replaced injured Travis “The Outlaw” Demko (8-1, 1 KO), of Stoughton, MA, in the scheduled eight-round headliner.

“Losing Travis was tough blow but the determination to put on a jam-packed card didn’t waiver,” GCP promoter Chris Traietti said. “Derek’s camp was ready for a step-up fight and, quite frankly, Granite Chin was ready to make a statement in 2019. After a few days with the phone glued to my ear, Roberto Valenzuela Jr stepped up and took the fight. He’s bringing a great record at 14-0 to the table and Derek didn’t even flinch at the offer.”

The Quincy, MA- based Traietti (27-4, 21 KOs), an Iraq War veteran and college graduate, is also fighting on the “Riot at The Rim” card in the 10-round co-featured event The reigning New England cruiserweight champion, Traietti faces Brazilian knockout artist Gilberto “El Magico” Matheus Domingos (22-10, 20 KOs), a former Brazilian light heavyweight champion, for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX cruiserweight title.





WBC Latino cruiserweight champion Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (19-1-1, 18 KOs), a court officer in Brockton (MA) who lives in Pembroke (MA), faces Brazilian fighter Claudio “Quexado” Morroni (8-4-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout for the vacant ABF Colonial Atlantic Cruiserweight Championship.

In another exciting 8-round fight, undefeated New Haven, CT featherweight prospect Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams (16-0, 6 KOs), promoted by Roc Nation Sports, is a former 10-time national amateur champion who will be fighting veteran Ernesto “Monito” Guerrero (31-26, 21 KOs), of Mexico.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Omar Bordoy (7-0, 2 KOs), of Danbury, CT, meets Frenchman Roman Tomas (7-2, 1 KO), now living in Brooklyn, NY, in a six-round match.

Undefeated Providence welterweight prospect Anthony “A1” Marsella (11-0, 5 KOs), the 24-year-old International Boxing Association (IBA) champion who is handled by Mayweather Promotions, squares off against Engleberto “Guarura” Valenzuela (11-15, 3 KOs), of Mexico., in a six-rounder.

Gloucester, MA middleweight “Handsome” Henry Gedney (2-0, 1 KO) throws-down with New Jersey’s Darryl “Dreamking” Bunting (3-5-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Also fighting on the undercard is Lynn, MA welterweight Khiry “TNT” Todd (7-1, 5 KOs) against his Mexican opponent, Francisco “El Mono” Medal (12-16, 8 KOs), in a six-round bout.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Ticket prices are $60.00, $45.00 and $35.00 and available to purchase online at www.TicketRiver.com (search word: Riot at the Rim).

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.