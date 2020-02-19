Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II – WBC stats

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
February 22, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada / MGM Grand
TGB PROMOTIONS & TOP RANK PRESENT:
DEONTAY “The Bronze Bomber” WILDER (USA)
WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 11th title defense
Age: 34 / Date of birth: October 22, 1985
Residence, birthplace: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA
Record: 42-0-1, 41 KOs / Total rounds: 143 / World championship fights: 10-0-1, 9 KOs
Height: 6’7″ – 201cm / Reach: 83″ – 211cm / Stance: Right-handed
Advisor: Al Haymon / Managers: Jay Deas, Shelly Finkel / Trainers: Mark Breland, Jay Deas
“The Gypsy King” TYSON FURY (United Kingdom)
Ranked WBC No. 1 at Heavyweight / Mandatory Challenger
Age: 31 / Date of birth: August 12, 1988
Residence, birthplace: Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Record: 29-0-1, 20 KOs / Total rounds: 186 / World championship fights: 1-0-1, 0 KOs
Height: 6’9″ – 206cm / Reach: 85″ – 216cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: MTK Global / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Sonny Liston (US) 1963 – 1964
2. Muhammad Ali (US) 1964 – 1967
3. Joe Frazier (US) 1968 – 1973
4. George Foreman (US) 1973 – 1974
5. Muhammad Ali (US) * 1974 – 1978
6. Leon Spinks (US) 1978
7. Ken Norton (US) 1977 – 1978
8. Larry Holmes (US) 1978 – 1983
9. Tim Witherspoon (US) 1984
10. Pinklon Thomas (US) 1984 – 1985
11. Trevor Berbick (Can) 1986
12. Mike Tyson (US) 1986 – 1990
13. James Douglas (US) 1990
14. Evander Holyfield (US) 1990 – 1992
15. Riddick Bowe (US) 1992
16. Lennox Lewis (GB) 1993 – 1994
17. Oliver McCall (US) 1994 – 1995
18. Frank Bruno (GB) 1995 – 1996
19. Mike Tyson (US) * 1996
20. Lennox Lewis (GB) * 1997 – 2001
21. Hasim Rahman (US) 2001
22. Lennox Lewis (GB) * 2001 – 2003
23. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine) 2004
24. Hasim Rahman (US) * 2005 – 2006
25. Oleg Maskaev (Kazakhstan) 2006 – 2008
26. Samuel Peter (Nigeria) Interim 2007 – 2008
27. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine)* 2008 – 2014
28. Bermane Stiverne (Haiti-US) 2014 – 2015
29. Deontay Wilder (US) 2015 –
* Regained title
WBC TOP 10
1. Muhammad Ali (US)
2. Mike Tyson (US)
3. Lennox Lewis (GB)
4. Larry Holmes (US)
5. Evander Holyfield (US)
6. George Foreman (US)
7. Joe Frazier (US)
8. Vitaly Klitschko (Ukraine)
9. Sonny Liston (US)
10. Ken Norton (US)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
23 heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Muhammad Ali (US), Mike Tyson (US), Lennox Lewis two times (GB), Hasim Rahman (US), Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).
118 heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS
Nov. 23, 2019 Deontay Wilder KO7 Luis Ortiz – Las Vegas
Dec. 1, 2018, Deontay Wilder D12 Tyson Fury – Los Angeles
Mar. 3, 2018 Deontay Wilder TKO10 Luis Ortiz – Brooklyn
Jan. 17, 2015 Deontay Wilder W12 Bermane Stiverne – Las Vegas
Oct. 11, 2008 Vitali Klitschko TKO9 Samuel Peter – Berlin
Mar. 8, 2008 Samuel Peter TKO6 Oleg Maskaev – Cancun
Apr. 24, 2004 Vitali Klitschko KO8 Corrie Sanders – Los Angeles
Jun. 21, 2003 Lennox Lewis TKO6 Vitali Klitschko – Los Angeles
Jun. 8, 2002 Lennox Lewis KO8 Mike Tyson – Memphis
Nov. 17, 2001 Lennox Lewis KO4 Hasim Rahman – Las Vegas
Apr. 22, 2001 Hasim Rahman KO5 Lennox Lewis – Brakpan
Mar. 19, 1999 Lennox Lewis D12 Evander Holyfield – New York
Sep. 2, 1995 Frank Bruno W12 Oliver McCall – London
May 8, 1993 Lennox Lewis W12 Tony Tucker – Las Vegas
Apr. 19, 1001 Evander Holyfield W12 George Foreman – Atlantic City
Mar. 18, 1991 Mike Tyson TKO7 Donovan Ruddock (Eliminator) – Las Vegas
Oct. 25, 1990 Evander Holyfield KO3 James Douglas – Las Vegas
Feb. 11, 1990 James Douglas KO10 Mike Tyson – Tokyo
Jul. 21, 1989 Mike Tyson TKO1 Carl Williams – Atlantic City
June 27, 1988 Mike Tyson KO1 Michael Spinks – Atlantic City
Nov. 22, 1986 Mike Tyson TKO2 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas
Mar. 22, 1986 Trevor Berbick W12 Pinklon Thomas – Las Vegas
Apr. 11, 1981 Larry Holmes W15 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas
Oct. 2, 1980 Larry Holmes TKO11 Muhammad Ali – Las Vegas
Sep. 28, 1979 Larry Homes TKO11 Earnie Shavers – Las Vegas
Jun. 9, 1978 Larry Holmes W15 Ken Norton – Las Vegas
Oct. 1, 1975 Muhammad Ali TKO15 Joe Frazier – Manila
Oct. 30, 1974 Muhammad Ali KO8 George Foreman – Kinshasa
Mar. 8, 1971 Joe Frazier W15 Muhammad Ali – New York
Dec. 10, 1968 Joe Frazier W15 Oscar Bonavena – Philadelphia
May 21, 1966 Muhammad Ali TKO6 Henry Cooper – London
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.