Deontay Wilder To Attend Banquet

The banquet, which will be held at the OnCenter in Syracuse, NY, is a one-of-a-kind event with over 35 boxing celebrities under one roof. The event consists of cocktails, dinner, celebrity comments, video highlights, a commemorative program and much more. Tickets are priced at $135 and corporate tables of 10 are available at $1350.

“I am excited and honored to be in Canastota, NY for the 2017 IBHOF festivities. It’s a blessing to be able to support this year’s inductees, especially legend and warrior Evander Holyfield,” said Wilder.

The fighting pride of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the 6’7” Wilder captured a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games. He turned pro the same year and scored 32 consecutive knockouts before scoring a 12-round decision over Bermane Stiverne in 2015 for the WBC belt. Five successful defenses, all by knockout, have followed, including wins over Artur Szpilka, Chris Arreola and Gerald Washington. Wilder’s record stands at 38-0 (37 KOs).





“The Hall of Fame is thrilled to have Deontay Wilder confirmed to attend the Banquet of Champions,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “It’s going to be special to have the reigning WBC heavyweight champion participate in the events and interact with his many fans in Canastota.”

In addition to the banquet, the June 8-11th Hall of Fame Weekend will feature many exciting events including a Friday Night Fiesta, golf tournament, parade, boxing autograph card show, cocktail party and the official Induction Ceremony honoring the Class of 2017.

The Class of 2017 includes Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, Marco Antonio Barrera, Johnny “Mi Vida Loca” Tapia,Eddie Booker, trainer Johnny Lewis, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., judgeJerry Roth, journalist / broadcasterSteve Farhood and broadcaster Barry Tompkins.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Irish” Micky Ward, James “Lights Out’ Toney, “Jesse” James Leija, Livingstone Bramble, Leon Spinks and Hall of Famers Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Pernell Whitaker, Michael Spinks and Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe.