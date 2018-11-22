The Final Countdown To Wilder – Fury Exclusively On BT Sport Box Office

· Wilder v Fury only available through BT Sport Box Office

On Saturday 1st December Tyson Fury will step into the ring at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles to challenge Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. Every punch from this superstar bout, as well as the undercard featuring British fighters, Anthony Yarde, Joe Joyce and Jason Welborn all set to take to the ring before the main event and all can be watched exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The war of words between the two boxers has dominated headlines for the past three months. But the insults and jibes will fade into insignificance when two of the best heavyweight fighters of their generation, both undefeated, meet next month.

The fight is Fury’s first title shot since he vacated the WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in 2016 and the Gypsy King will be looking to complete his comeback with a victory over Wilder. The Bronze Bomber, meanwhile, overcame Cuban Luis Ortiz in March of this year to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

VIDEO: Deontay Wilder talks Tyson Fury fight on Dec.1

WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder sat down with SHOWTIME Sports correspondent Brendan Schaub as part of a wide-ranging interview providing a glimpse into the mindset of the undefeated champion as he prepares for the most significant heavyweight event in the U.S. in more than 15 years. The 6-foot-7 Wilder meets 6-foot-9 lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury December 1 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Wilder, who is America’s only true heavyweight champion since 2007, discusses everything from his career-defining win over Luis Ortiz and his incredible knockout power, to the pressures of being the heavyweight champion of the world and his love for his family in the candid 35-minute interview from a double-decker bus in Los Angeles.

The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native, however, had the most to say about his upcoming battle with Fury. “Throughout my whole career, guys always said I only had one hand,” Wilder explains to Schaub as they head to Los Angeles International Airport following Monday’s media day in Santa Monica. “But when you get in the ring, it’s going to be different. The game plan is going to go out the window, like Mike Tyson said.

“This is the moment in time for America to wake up and understand they have the baddest man on the planet right here,” Wilder passionately continues. “And you think I’m going to let this Gypsy come in here and mess up all those plans for me? I don’t think so.”

The heavyweight showdown headlines the December 1 SHOWTIME PPV live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). Wilder, who has knocked out all seven challengers of his title, will attempt to make his eighth WBC Heavyweight defense. In the third fight of his comeback, Fury has the opportunity to become a two-time heavyweight world champion.