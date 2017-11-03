Deontay Wilder talks about career ahead of Bermane Stiverne fight

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports today released an advanced look at a video feature of WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder as he prepares to defend his title against former world champion and Don King’s protégé Bermane Stiverne.

(Photo Credit: SHOWTIME)





The Heavyweight Championship rematch headlines the November 4 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, a Premier Boxing Champions event LIVE on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

The feature will air in its entirety on Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast.

“Here we are again, there are no secrets the second time,” said Wilder of his rematch with Stiverne. “I know everything about him like the back of my hand.”

Looking ahead to Saturday night’s world title rematch, Wilder will fight to defend his title and resurge a career that has been riddled with setbacks, including three fights that have been cancelled due to his opponents testing positive for PEDs. “I’ve done all the right things, I’m in love with this sport but they keep killing it for me,” Wilder explained