Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz tickets on sale on Jan.16 for Mar.3 fight

Another blockbuster boxing event will come to Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING®, as unbeaten heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defends his title against unbeaten contender Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz on Saturday, March 3 in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Wilder-Ortiz is a long-awaited matchup of undefeated, consensus top-five fighters facing off in the resurgent heavyweight division and marks Wilder’s third appearance at Barclays Center.





Tickets for the show, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, start at $50 and go on sale Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or call 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Wednesday, January 17 at noon.

“We are thrilled to welcome the heavyweight champ back to Barclays Center for his second-consecutive fight after a big first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne in our ring last November,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Deontay’s long-awaited bout with Ortiz is sure to be one of 2018’s best matchups.”

Wilder returns to Barclays Center after most recently scoring a sensational first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne on November 4, 2017 and previously delivering a highlight reel knockout of Artur Szpilka in January 2016. America’s only reigning heavyweight champion will look to put on another unforgettable performance when he faces his toughest opponent to date in Ortiz.