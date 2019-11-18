Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz rematch on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View on Saturday

Today, FOX Sports announces former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter and four-time champion Abner Mares join International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX SPORTS PBC PPV: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ programming Wednesday, Nov. 20, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.





Saturday’s FOX SPORTS PBC PPV (9:00 PM ET) is headlined by heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. Plus, three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Action kicks off Saturday on the FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages with the non-televised PPV Prelims, starting at 4:10 PM ET, called by Marcos Villegas and Felix DeJesus. Programming moves to FS2 with the FOX SPORTS PBC PPV PRELIMS at 7:00 PM ET. The FOX Sports’ PBC on FOX Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages begin their Wilder – Ortiz All-Access stream at approximately 9:00 PM ET, following both fighters behind the scenes as they prep for their championship showdown.

Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:





FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRESS CONFERENCE

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 20 (6:00 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Shawn Porter

Press Conference Host: Heidi Androl

Press Conference Emcee: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW WEIGH-IN





Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 22 (5:30 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Abner Mares

FOX Deportes Announcers: Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta and Erik Morales

Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Reporter: Heidi Androl

FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRELIMS / PPV

Network: FS2, FOX Deportes

PRELIMS Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 (7:00 PM ET)

PPV Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 (9:00 PM ET)

Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Shawn Porter

Reporters: Heidi Androl, Jordan Plant

Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Unofficial Scorer: Larry Hazzard Sr.

FOX Deportes: Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta and Erik Morales

Bouts

FS2 Prelims





Leduan Barthelemy (15-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Eduardo Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Featherweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Marklin Bailey (6-5, 4 KOs) – 4 Rounds, Welterweight

Omar Juarez (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kevin Shacks (3-4-3, 3 KOs) – 6 Rounds, Super Lightweight

PPV

Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) vs. Luis Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Heavyweight Championship

Leo Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) vs. Miguel Flores (24-2, 12 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA Super World Super Featherweight Championship

Brandon Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs) vs. Julio Ceja (32-4, 28 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA World Super Bantamweight Championship

Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) – 12 Rounds, Bantamweight

FOX SPORTS PBC DIGITAL PROGRAMMING

Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now App, FOXSports.com

Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFOX

