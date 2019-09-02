Denzel Bentley Wants To Make His Mark On Heffron

DENZEL BENTLEY has called for a domestic showdown against middleweight rival Mark Heffron.





The Battersea banger is impressing with each fight and steps up in class at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27 when he meets Midlander Kelcie Ball (10-1, 2KOs).

Bentley (10-0, 8KOs) is happy to be pushed towards Heffron even though his rival has had 24 fights, with the only setback coming against Liam Williams in a British title challenge.

Bentley, 24, said: “I would love the Heffron fight. As long as the promoters are happy let’s make it.





“It will be a great fight. We’d put on something great for the fans and it would test us both.

“Whoever comes out on top moves forward and the loser takes a step back and rebuilds. He is perhaps a level above but if the call came I would take it right now.

“There is no reason why it couldn’t happen. We’re both with Frank Warren and that is a fight I look forward to happening. My team wouldn’t say, ‘no’.

“Apart from Liam Williams the domestic division is wide open. I don’t even think Liam is a middleweight unless that is where he’s staying.

“If he goes back down to super-welterweight it’s wide open. I look at the list every day and I believe I can beat them all.”

But Bentley isn’t overlooking his next opponent Ball, who on paper will be his toughest test since turning professional in October 2017.

Bentley added: “It’s a step up and he has a good record. Physically I’m in shape, but mentally I know I’m fighting a tougher opponent.

“I will show that these guys with good records go the same way as everybody else. I don’t think he is a bad fighter, but nothing special.

“I want to work through the best in Britain, but you can’t force people to fight. There is no reward for these guys because I’m just coming up.

“They are not avoiding me, just not considering me. When I do get my hands on a title a lot more will be calling my name.”

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and there will be a world title clash involving WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.