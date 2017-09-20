Dennis Hobson Promotions secures landmark free-to-air TV contract

Dennis Hobson Promotions, a leading boxing promotional company, is proud to announce a television deal with FreeSports TV channel (Sky Channel 424; Freeview Channel 95; Talk Talk Channel 95; BT Channel 95). Dennis Hobson Promotions has signed an exclusive partnership with the sports channel and will be bringing top quality boxing content to a free-to-air audience of 10 million plus UK homes.

The inaugural boxing show on FreeSports TV will be Dennis Hobson Promotion’s upcoming show at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 13, which is topped by a terrific all-Sheffield derby fight between Commonwealth middleweight champion Sam Sheedy, and challenger Liam Cameron.





Dennis Hobson, Founder of Dennis Hobson Promotions, commented on the groundbreaking deal: “Every fighter wants to be on free to air television. We are proud to be able to work with FreeSports TV to bring this opportunity to our fighters and young fighters that want to become household names across United Kingdom.”

The promotional outfit and FreeSports TV will be shortly announcing further shows and dates for top quality boxing matches on the free-to-air platform. Future shows will be across the United Kingdom and more information will be provided in due course.

Dennis Hobson, added: “We’re going to showcase some of the best boxing talent and venues, furthermore we are open to working with other promoters. At Dennis Hobson Promotions, we fundamentally believe that in order to deliver the best shows for the public we need to partner with like minded and progressive promotional outfits.”

The show at Sheffield on October 13 will also feature fighters Tommy Frank, Scott Westgarth, Danny Kennedy, Danny Tombs, Joss Paul, Kash Ali, Dan West, and Ramzy Nassa. The entire show will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV.





For ticket and sponsorship information please call 0114 243 4443.