Dennis Hobson Launches “Freesports Fight Nights”

Dennis Hobson has revealed details about an exciting new partnership that will deliver free, top-quality boxing coverage to fight fans across the UK.

Hobson has teamed up with the newly launched free-to-air channel FreeSports operating free to 18 million homes in an exclusive deal that will see 12 live UK boxing shows broadcast annually.





FreeSports launched in September and is the UK’s only dedicated free-to-air sports channel with over 1000 live events per year. It operates on Sky channel 424 and via Freeview/Youview on channel 95.

The partners for Dennis Hobson Promotions’ FreeSport television deal are London-based Warrior Boxing and Management’s founder Mark ‘Mo’ Prior, Hartlepool promoter Dave Garside, North-East promoter Phil Jeffries and Scottish boxing promoter Iain Wilson.

FreeSports first free live boxing event takes place at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 13 and is headlined by the Commonwealth middleweight championship fight between Sam Sheedy, and challenger Liam Cameron. Coverage begins at 9pm.

Commenting on the partnerships, promoter Dennis Hobson, who is leading on the venture said:

“I’m delighted about this partnership, and it’s absolutely fantastic news for UK boxing fans, I’ve been involved in boxing for years and it’s the most exciting sport there is, but for too long it’s been hidden away on subscription channels, with a limited audience. This new deal puts boxing back where it belongs, and anyone with a TV will be able to watch the shows.”

Richard Webb, Operations Director at FreeSports commented, “It is great to be able to announce this partnership with Dennis and the other UK promoters to bring regular free-to-air boxing to UK viewers. It is exciting times for our new channel and this live boxing coverage is another piece in the jigsaw as we build a great new free live sports channel with a strong commitment to UK sport.”





For more information visit www.freesports.tv