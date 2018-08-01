Dennis Galarza vs. Ladarius Miller this Friday on Bounce

Rising lightweight contender Ladarius Miller will look to make a statement when he faces Dennis Galarza in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) Friday, August 3 from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.





(Photo credit: Mayweather Promotions)

“I’m putting the lightweight division on notice,” said Miller. “I will be a name tossed in with the other great fighters in this division and I’m coming for that top spot. No one can stop me.”

Miller has improved across the board since a defeat to Rolando Chinea and will look to continue to build off of his recent momentum on August 3.

“Suffering a loss has helped me toughen up mentally,” said Miller. “I added a strength and conditioning coach who’s kept me in shape and helped me push myself farther. My head trainer Rafael Ramos has helped me get to this point and we’re only getting started.





“I now know that the only person who can beat me in the ring is myself. Whenever I’m in the gym and thinking about the loss, I remind myself that I am my only competition. When you begin to get serious about your craft and dedicate yourself, the results show.”

The Memphis-native, who now fights under the Mayweather Promotions banner in Las Vegas, is positioned to make waves in his first headlining spot.

“It feels great to be in this position at the top of the card,” said Miller. “Floyd and Leonard Ellerbe are putting me in a great position leading a card full of talented fighters. I don’t know where I’m ranked right now, but I believe this fight will get me to the level I need to be at to be in the conversation with top contenders.”

He will be opposed by the skilled and lanky Galarza, a fighter that Miller is familiar with and who he may mesh with to create a memorable fight night.





“I have a plan for whatever Galarza brings my way, but most importantly, I want to give the fans a great show and continue to show the world who Ladarius Miller is,” said Miller. “I’ve known Galarza since the amateur days. He’s a talented fighter who’s long and capable of fighting from a good range. I’m quicker, craftier and at the end of the day, I think I’m going to win a great fight.”

Tickets for the event, which is being promoted by Mayweather Promotions, begin at $25, are on sale now and will be available at www.samstownlv.com/entertain.