Dennis Ceylan takes on Jesus Sanchez on 11/24 in Denmark

Dennis Ceylan (19-2-2, 8 KOs) rematches Jesus Sanchez (9-1, 2 KOs) for the EU Featherweight title on November 24 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.





(Photo Credit: KGZ Fougstedt)

Ceylan says it is ‘all or nothing’ as he looks to avenge the shock second-round knockout defeat he suffered to Sanchez on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park, and reclaim European honours having previously held the EBU Featherweight strap.

“I am very happy to get the rematch with Sanchez,” said Ceylan. “He caught me with a good shot last time, but I was up and ready to continue, and I don’t think the fight should have been stopped, but I can’t blame the referee, I should have I kept my hands up and not given him the opportunity.

“This time it will be different. I’m not afraid of this guy. He may have beaten me before but it won’t happen again. Now, I want revenge. This fight is all or nothing for me. If I win, my career is back on track, but if I lose, I will retire.”





Sanchez returns to Denmark full of confidence following his impressive knockout win, and has vowed to get the better of Ceylan for a third-time having reportedly schooled the Danish boxer in a sparring session prior to their first encounter.

“We sparred together in 2017 while you were training in Madrid, and I got the best out of you. We fought in Struer, and I knocked you out. The third time we meet, it will not be any different,” says the Spanish Champion.

“It’s always dangerous to predict a knockout because you risk looking for a big punch and opening yourself up for counters. Therefore, I am happy to simply predict a win – be it on points or inside the distance.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is excited to bring big-time boxing back to Aarhus, and has warned Ceylan must ‘be at his best’ to defeat Sanchez.





“We look forward to returning to Aarhus for another fantastic night of boxing on November 24,” said Sauerland. “Dennis suffered a heavy defeat last time he shared a ring with Sanchez, but now he has the chance for revenge!

“After a tough 12 months, winning the EU title will be a huge boost for Dennis’ career and can bring him back into EBU and World title contention, but as we saw in March, he will need to be at his best to beat Sanchez.”

The EU Featherweight Championship contest between Dennis Ceylan and Jesus Sanchez will top the bill at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus on November 24 with a full undercard featuring the very best of Danish boxing set to be announced.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, October 26 at 9.00 (CEST) and are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.