Dennis Ceylan and Isaac Lowe boil over

Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs) had to be pulled apart following a heated exchange during the filming of a promo video for their upcoming European Featherweight title fight on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus.

Tensions were high throughout the day but reached boiling point late this afternoon when the fighters were instructed to stand face to face on a rotating platform.





The pair started to trade insults after Lowe, the cousin of controversial former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, began to goad the Danish fighter. The confrontation then turned physical with Lowe pushing Ceylan from the platform.

‘’I’m not like Ryan Walsh (Ceylan’s previous opponent),’’ Lowe taunted. ‘’I’m going to take you to places you’ve never been before. You’re dreaming if you think you can beat me. I’m going to make you go to sleep.’’

Unimpressed by his opponent’s antics, after the filming, Ceylan said: ‘’He’s a coward. He can talk all he wants but on fight night, I will show him what it means to be European Champion. I’m not scared of him. The belt is staying with me!’’

The fighters are scheduled to come face-to-face again tomorrow at press conference in Aarhus leading promoter Nisse Sauerland to appeal for calm.

‘’Trash talking and bravado is all a part of the game but let’s save the fighting for the ring,’’ he says. ‘’I will be having a word with both boxers before tomorrow’s press conference and I expect them to behave like professionals.’’

Tomorrow’s press conference takes place at 13.00 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus ahead of their European Featherweight title fight on March 18.

