Denis Shafikov vs. Hector Suarez on June 6

A sensational card of action-packed fights has been announced by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions for the highly anticipated return of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ set for Wednesday, June 6 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.

Advance tickets priced at $200 for VIP Ring Mat and $125 for VIP Ringside (first two rows), $85 for Preferred Floor Seating and $60 for Balcony General Admission are now on sale online at www.360Promotions.us through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE or by calling 800-283-8699.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on the night of the event with the first bell scheduled at 6:15 p.m. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com

In the main event, former world title challenger Denis Shafikov, (38-4-1, 20 KO’s), will clash with Hector ‘El Estudiante’ Suarez, (12-6-1, 6 KO’s), of Ensenada, Mexico over eight rounds.

Trained by the world-renowned Abel Sanchez, the always exciting Shafikov is looking for a world title shot in the near future, holding recent victories over top contenders Richard Commey and Jamel Herring.

Fighting for the first time in the United States on April 6, 2018, the 22-year-old Suarez is coming off a hard-fought battle with undefeated local prospect Hector Tanajara in Los Angeles, CA, losing an eight-round decision. Prior victories in 2017 for Suarez were over top prospects Sebastian Maldonado and Cesar Ramirez.

In a six-round middleweight tilt, standout Ukrainian prospect Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (8-0-0, 8 KO’s), faces off against Vardges Vardanyan,

(1-0-0) of Panorama City, CA.

The 23-year-old Bohachuk, known for his show-stopping knockouts, has become one a must-see attraction for Southern California fight fans. Now making his home in Los Angeles, Bohachuk stopped Lucius Johnson in the third round on March 27 at the premiere of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’.

Also 23-years-old, the southpaw Vardanyan had an outstanding amateur career, winning the bronze medal at the Pan-American Games. He also competed in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. In his professional debut, the 5’11” local Armenian favorite won a four-round decision over Fernando Hernandez on June 17, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Making his triumphant return to Los Angeles, undefeated top prospect Brian Ceballo, (2-0-0, 1 KO), of Brooklyn, NY will face Adan Ahumada,

(3-4-2, 2 KO’s), of Matamoros, Mexico in a scheduled four round welterweight bout.

The 24-year-old Ceballo, a former amateur standout, has quickly impressed local fight fans with two dominant victories to kick-off his professional career. On May 5, 2018, he scored a four-round unanimous decision over Nam Phan on the undercard of the record-breaking ‘GGG’ show at the Stubhub Center in Carson, CA.

In a special attraction six-round women’s flyweight bout, Louisa ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ Hawton, (7-1-0, 3 KO’s), of Perth, Australia faces off against Elvia Trevino, (2-3-0), of Matamoros, Mexico.

Hawton will look to bounce back from her first loss to Anahi Torres on February 24 at The Forum over eight rounds challenging for the WBC International Junior Flyweight Title. The title fight was Hawton’s first bout in the United States.

The 24-year-old Trevino has recently battled undefeated prospect Lorraine Villalobos in two consecutive bouts, losing hard-fought four round decisions in the Los Angeles area.

Popular undefeated junior lightweight prospect Mario Ramos, (4-0-0, 4 KO’s), of San Diego, CA will look to keep his knockout streak intact against Guadalupe Arroyo, (3-11-0), of Huntington Beach, CA.

Fighting at the inaugural ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on March 27, 2018, Ramos scored a first round knockout of Oscar Eduardo Quezada in front of his legion of supporters.

Also fighting on March 27 at the AVALON, Arroyo lost a hard-fought six round decision to Luis Rosales.

Boxing out of Anaheim, CA, undefeated middleweight prospect Jonathan ‘Diamante’ Esquivel, (5-0-0, 5 KO’s), will clash with battle-tested veteran Ulises ‘El Cerillo’ Jimenez, (23-22-1, 15 KO’s) of Xochimilco, Mexico in a scheduled six round clash.

The 23-year-old Esquivel will look to continue his streak of victories inside the distance, most recently scoring a second-round knockout of Cameron Burroughs on February 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

With back-to-back victories in his last two starts, Jimenez looks to capitalize on his last win over six rounds against Alejandro Barrera on July 14, 2017 in Zamora, Mexico.

In the featherweight division, Tijuana, Mexico’s Luis Rosales, (7-1-1, 3 KO’s), will battle Roberto Pucheta, (10-13-1, 6 KO’s), of Jalisco, Mexico in a six-round bout.

Competing at the first ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ card, the 24-year-old Rosales won a six-round decision over Guadalupe Arroyo, his second victory in a row. The upset-minded Purcheta has faced a long list of top prospects over his ten years as a professional and will be looking to stop the Rosales path of victories.

Rounding out the card in a four round women’s junior welterweight bout, Los Angeles native Elvina White, (1-0-0) will face an opponent to be announced.

Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London, the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez/Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.