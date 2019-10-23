Denis Radovan battles Luke Blackledge this Saturday at O2 in London

Team Sauerland’s German IBF European Middleweight Champion Denis Radovan (12-0-1, 5 KOs) will fight under the tutelage of new trainer Grant Smith for the first time on Saturday night as he faces the experienced Luke Blackledge (26-8-2, 9 KOs) at The 02 in London.





After meeting during the fight week of Vasily Lomachenko and Luke Campbell’s lightweight unification bout in London, Radovan left his hometown of Cologne to join Smith’s Steel City Gym in Sheffield.

Smith, who also trains former WBC World Champion Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs), flyweight contender Sunny Edwards (13-0, 4 KOs) and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion Lee McGregor, believes he can guide Radovan to the upper echelons of the sport.

“When Denis got in touch I watched some of his fights and immediately thought his style would gel with mine,” said Smith. “He has a great chance of reaching the top like Charlie. He’s just got to keep learning in the gym and taking the right fights at the right time. I have high hopes for Denis and his commitment is what makes champions.”





27-year-old Radovan, who most recently outpointed domestic rival Ronny Mittag in April in Wolfsburg to win the IBF European Middleweight title, is excited to show his development under Smith when he makes his international debut on the World Boxing Super Series undercard this Saturday.

“It’s unbelievable to be boxing on such a big show,” said Radovan. “I’ve had a great camp and my preparations have been perfect. My new trainer Grant Smith has given me so much confidence and he will take me to the next level.”

Nisse Sauerland, Radovan’s promoter, is looking forward to seeing Denis in action for the first time since the move to Sheffield.





“Fighting on a card like this is a very special opportunity for Denis,” said Sauerland. “Grant Smith is an excellent trainer who’s pedigree speaks for itself. Everyone at Team Sauerland is excited to watch the next chapter of Denis’ career as he pushes towards a World title shot.”

All the action from The 02 is available to watch live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US and Germany. Tickets are available online via www.AXS.com.