Denis Lebedev vs Mike Wilson on Nov 24, live on Sky Sports and DAZN

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and the Casino de Monte-Carlo are delighted to confirm further details of the third edition of the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza – a night of World Championship Boxing taking place on Saturday November 24, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





Main event on an action-packed evening of boxing in the stunning Monaco setting sees dangerous Russian Denis Lebedev (31-2, 23 KO’s) defend his WBA Super Cruiserweight World title against undefeated American Mike Wilson (19-0, 8 KO’s).

China’s 20-0 Heavyweight star Zhilei Zhang puts his WBO Oriental title on the line against Russia’s Alexander Ustinov (34-2, 25 KO’s) in the toughest fight of his career. The 2008 Olympic silver medallist is targeting a potential showdown with his old amateur rival, Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua OBE.

WBA Super-Flyweight World Champion Kal Yafai (24-0, 15 KO’s) aims to maintain his undefeated record when he makes the fourth defence of his crown against Mexico’s Israel Gonzalez (23-2, 10 KO’s). Yafai stopped another Mexican, David Carmona, in seven rounds on his US debut in California in May and is promising another explosive performance on November 24.

‘Wise Guy’ Frank Buglioni (23-3-1, 16 KO’s) returns to title action as he takes on China’s undefeated IBF Inter-Continental Light-Heavyweight Champion Fanlong Meng (13-0, 8 KO’s) and Kazakhstan’s Rio Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov (3-0, 1 KO) is in action again as he continues his march towards conquering the professional ranks.





Further details of undercard additions will be announced in due course.

“I’m delighted to be back in Monaco for the third time for another fantastic night of World championship Boxing,” said Eddie Hearn. “It’s always special to return to the Casino de Monte-Carlo. It’s a stunning setting that’s unique within boxing and will be broadcast and enjoyed by fight fans throughout the World.”

“The Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza is one of the exclusive events hosted by Le Casino de Monte-Carlo for our high-end clients throughout the year,” said Mr. Pascal Camia, Gaming Operations Executive Vice President. “All year round, we offer tailor-made gaming and money can’t buy experiences in a legendary décor. More than a Championship, the Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza is a unique show celebrating the great luxury gaming.”

Tickets for November 24 start at €400 and will be available to purchase via montecarlolive.com, emailing ticketoffice@sbm.mc or phoning +377 98 06 36 36 later this week.