Demler Zamora of Las Vegas’ P4P Boxing Program Brings Home Gold

After traveling overseas for the “Monkstown Dublin Box Cup 2017”, an international amateur boxing tournament in Ireland, Demler Zamora III of the Pound-4-Pound Boxing program in Las Vegas, brought home a gold medal. In addition, Zamora was voted most outstanding boxer of the tournament, which hosted over 1,000 fighters from around the world.

“Demler Zamora III is a special talent and one of the best boxers in our program,” said Pound-4-Pound owner Richard Barrientes. “His father Demler II, who is his head coach, puts in a lot of work to make his son the fighter he is. He’s an amazing coach and he’s a big reason for the success of our program with is knowledge of the sport, in addition to his strength and conditioning workouts. For Demler to bring back a gold medal and the most outstanding boxer of the tournament, says a lot about the kid, his father, and our program. Our kids strive to be the best and their hard work shows when they come out victorious in these tournaments. I couldn’t be happier for the Zamora’s. They are a very hard-working family.”


